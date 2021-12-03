Germans, Australians dragged to government ‘quarantine centers’ for COVID-19

Quarantine centers in Germany have included prisons, and Australian authorities have resorted to isolated camps under 24-hour surveillance.

(LifeSiteNews) – More than a dozen people have been forcibly placed in government isolation facilities in Germany while hundreds of people have been held in similar Australian centers as Western countries continue to ramp up the use of forced quarantine centers in the name of stopping COVID-19.

A recent survey by German newspaper Welt am Sonntag found that at least 15 people have been taken to quarantine facilities in Germany’s 10 largest cities since the beginning of the year.

The 15 individuals, who allegedly violated at-home isolation requirements for COVID-19, include 11 in Munich, two in Stuttgart, and one each in Düsseldorf and Frankfurt, Welt am Sonntag reported. The full number of cases is likely higher, as authorities Berlin and Leipzig did not provide figures to the paper.

Some of the quarantine facilities were located within prisons, according to Welt. “Most of the federal states have closed areas in hospitals or prisons for quarantine breakers,” the outlet noted. “In Eisenhüttenstadt, Brandenburg, refusals were last housed in a former deportation detention center, in North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, in a Solingen clinic.”

Germany has longed allowed forcible quarantine of people suspected of having infectious diseases and who refuse to submit to other isolation measures. The German Infection Protection Act of 2000 specifically authorizes “placement in a locked hospital” or “locked facility” to that effect. “The fundamental right to freedom of the person can be restricted in this respect,” the law states.

With hundreds of thousands of Germans subject to domestic quarantine orders at any given time, city authorities typically “check” residents “if there is a specific suspicion,” according to Welt. In Stuttgart, officials rely on “special tipsters,” including “neighbors, acquaintances and relatives.”

“A city spokesman emphasized that contact with alleged quarantine breakers took place immediately.”

The 10 largest cities in Germany have also initiated more than 250 fine proceedings for quarantine violations, the newspaper noted. Fines ranged between 250-1,000 euros, though they can run up to 25,000 euros.

Australia’s COVID camp crackdown

The Australian government has taken forced quarantine a step farther. This summer, Australian authorities began constructing COVID-19 quarantine camps across the country, including in Victoria and the Northern Territory (NT).

Some centers have already opened, as in the NT, where hundreds of people who have tested positive for the virus or had close contact with someone who did – as well as thousands of international travelers – have been relocated for at least two-week stays.

— Article continues below Petition — HELP AUSTRALIANS restore their freedom by protesting outside YOUR Australian Embassy - Dec. 4th - US Show Petition Text 6165 have signed the petition. Let's get to 7500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Freedom-loving Australians are sending out an urgent call for help, a veritable SOS. Over the past year and a half, Australia's democracy has been replaced by a type of medical fascism which has grasped control of power by using police state tactics. In that time, freedoms have been curtailed or suppressed altogether and human rights have been abused, often with the use of the police force. Please WATCH this video from our friends at Reignite Democracy Australia to better understand how BAD it is right now in Australia. And, the situation just continues to deteriorate, so much so that our friends Down Under are now asking for outside help. We simply must come to their aid! But, what can we do? Please consider participating in the following two action items: 1) SAVE THE DATE and ATTEND a Pro-Freedom Rally on DEC. 4th (12pm, local time) at the Australian Embassy in Washington, DC, (address below), or at an Australian consulate office in one of the cities listed below. 2) Please SIGN and SHARE this petition, directed to the Australian Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Arthur Sinodinos, asking him to: End the lockdowns in Australia

End police brutality in Australia

End mandatory vaccinations in Australia

Restore the freedoms of speech, assembly and travel in Australia Remember, after signing, please make a note of this important date and time (and address, below): Saturday, December 4th, 2021, 12pm. And, please commit to peaceful protest in support of Australian freedom at one of the locations below on that date! Our friends Down Under are reaching their limits. So, we must now join them in their struggle to retain their freedoms and human rights against police brutality and medical dictatorship. Thank you for taking part in this important campaign. FOR MORE INFORMATION: '‘SOS from Australia’: Freedom activists plead for political asylum from COVID regime' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/australians-call-on-foreign-leaders-to-accept-covid-tyranny-refugees/ Click here to learn more about the the December 4th protest, including helpful messaging for signs you can make at home to take with you on the day: https://www.reignitedemocracyaustralia.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/FINAL-media-release-SOS-from-Australia.pdf LOCATIONS and PHONE NUMBERS of the Australian Embassy in the United States, as well as their consular offices in Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco. [Please use the phone number to politely, but firmly object to the oppression of the people of Australia if you can't go to the protest in person.]: Embassy - Washington, DC

1145 17th St NW,

Washington DC,

20036-4707

Telephone: +1 202 797 3000 Chicago Consulate

123 North Wacker Drive, Suite 1330

Chicago, Illinois 60606

Telephone: +1 312 419 1480 Honolulu Consulate

Penthouse, 1000 Bishop Street

Honolulu, Hawaii 96813

Telephone: +1 808 529 8100 Houston Consulate

3009 Post Oak Blvd, Suite 1310

Houston, Texas 77056

Telephone: +1 832 962 8420 Los Angeles Consulate

2029 Century Park East, 31st Floor

Los Angeles, California 90067

Telephone: +1 310 229 2300 New York Consulate

150 East 42nd Street, 34th Floor

New York, New York 10017-5612

Telephone: +1 212 351 6500 San Francisco Consulate

575 Market Street, Suite 1800

San Francisco, California 94105

Telephone: +1 415 644 3620 Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Earlier this week, police arrested three teenagers after they escaped from a quarantine center near the city of Darwin in the NT, the Independent reported. The boys, ages 15, 16, and 17, had been taken to the camp, the Howard Springs centre, after being deemed close contacts.

They scaled the walls of the facility Wednesday morning but were captured later that day after police launched a manhunt and set up checkpoints around the area.

All three boys, who come from the small indigenous community of Binjari, tested negative for COVID-19 before their escape, according to NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner.

Despite acknowledging that the teenagers posed a “very low” health risk, Gunner slammed them at a briefing Wednesday, saying that there was “absolutely no excuse” for their actions. “Absconding from Howard Springs isn’t just dangerous — it is incredibly stupid, because we will catch you and there will be consequences,” he vowed. The boys may face fines of over $5,000 each.

Army-enforced quarantine

Gunner, a member of the left-wing Labor Party, imposed a total lockdown in Binjari and the nearby community of Rockhole last month after reports of just nine positive cases, banning people from leaving their homes except in cases of medical emergencies. The NT at that point had reported zero COVID deaths and a few hundred cases in a population of 246,000.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison nevertheless dispatched around two dozen Australian soldiers to the region in late November, who began rounding up close contacts in the indigenous communities and transferring them to quarantine camps.

“We have already identified 38 close contacts from Binjari, but that number will go up,” Gunner announced in a November 21 press briefing. “Those 38 are being transferred now.”

Hundreds of households and close contacts have since been flown to Howard Springs, Australia’s ABC News reported, while more than 1,300 international arrivals have completed “mandatory supervised quarantine” at the facility since October. The center, which remains under 24-hour surveillance, can hold around 3,000 people.

The rules for camp detainees are severe, requiring them to stay within their rooms, or a small porch attached to the rooms, at all times, unless permitted to leave by an officer. Masks and social distancing are mandatory outside of the cabins, regardless of COVID status.

Detainees must also “comply with any directions given by an authorized officer to avoid people congregating in a quarantine zone,” according to guidance from the NT government. “You are not able to share or hand over physical objects to residents who are not your family members.”

“Quarantine facility staff will remind you about wearing your mask, staying on your veranda and physically distancing through information in your resident booklet, by sending you sms reminder texts and verbally in person if we see you are not following the Direction.”

“All residents in quarantine, including all children, are tested three times during their stay on day 1, 5 and 12. These tests are a nose and throat swabs,” the guidance noted. “If you do not undergo a test, you will be required to remain in quarantine a further 10 days at your own expense.”

Quarantine in Australia isn’t cheap. A two-week detainment in the NT costs $2,500 for an individual and $5,000 for a family of two or more.

Share











