News

Dr. Alveda King: African-Americans supporting Trump because of his ‘stand for life’

King explains that she herself used to be pro-abortion but embraced the pro-life message when she became a born-again Christian in 1983.
Thu Sep 24, 2020 - 9:41 am EST
Featured Image
By LifeSiteNews staff
By LifeSiteNews staff

September 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — During an appearance on The Jonathon Van Maren Show where she explained how she went from being a “pro-choice” Democrat to a pro-life Christian, Dr. Alveda King said that she believes that African-Americans are “waking up” to the extremism in the Democratic Party and that they support President Trump for his pro-life and pro-jobs agenda.

“The African-American community is a very politically loyal community,” she said. “However, many African-Americans today are supporting President Donald John Trump because of his stand for life, because of his economic support.”

“People are waking up — not just African-Americans. Americans are waking up. The Democratic Party is not the party that it used to be.”

King recounted to Van Maren that Dr. Martin Luther King, Sr. — her “grandaddy” — was initially a Republican, but after President John F. Kennedy helped get Martin Luther King, Jr. out of jail, King Sr. became a Democrat.

“Many African-Americans followed Daddy King out of the Republican Party and into the Democrat Party,” she said.

Alveda King herself was a longtime Democrat. She revealed to Jonathon Van Maren that as a youth, she attended civil rights marches and was “pro-choice” while serving in the Georgia House of Representatives from 1979 until 1983. She then explained why her views changed. 

“I became pro-life in 1983 when I became a born-again Christian. At that time, I was pro-choice. I was a Democrat…my worldview was much more secular. I became born-again in ’83. I acknowledgde at that time all of my sins — I had had two abortions and a miscarriage because of damage done to my body by the abortions.”

King also told Van Maren that her own mother wanted to have her aborted in 1950 but that abortion was illegal. Her grandfather, Dr. Martin Luther King, Sr., told King’s mother that she was not going to abort her.

“Daddy King was a champion against abortion and for life all of his life. He did that in our own family. He did that for our church members in the mid-’70s,” she said.

King proceeded to explain how she eventually met Fr. Frank Pavone in the 1990s and how she became more involved in his group Priests for Life. She also discussed President Trump, the current U.S. Supreme Court opening, and how some of the other figures in the civil rights movement moved away from being pro-life.

To receive weekly emails when a new episode of the Van Maren Show is uploaded, subscribe below: 

Subscribe

* indicates required

By selecting Email below, you agree to receive emails about The Van Maren Show Podcast.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

  alveda king, dr. alveda king, dr. martin luther king, pro-life, the jonathon van maren show

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article