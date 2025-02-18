Dr. Fauci accused of wasting millions in taxpayer dollars on ‘transgender animal experiments’

The senior vice president of the White Coat Waste Project shed light on the exorbitant waste of US tax dollars on animal research that prioritizes woke societal trends over scientific outcomes. ‘In our analysis, Dr. Fauci funded about 95% of the transgender animal experiments.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Experts speaking at a Republican-led congressional hearing revealed the shocking news that at least $10 million had been wasted by government health agencies on “transgender animal testing” and that the number was likely closer to a quarter billion dollars or more.

Justin Goodman, senior vice president of the White Coat Waste Project, shed light on the exorbitant waste of American tax dollars on barbaric animal research that has prioritized woke societal trends over scientific outcomes.

“In our analysis, Dr. (Anthony) Fauci funded about 95% of the transgender animal experiments,” Goodman said.

Goodman told members of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation, chaired by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, that in his estimation $241 million has been spent on transgender animal testing, adding, “I would say that is the floor, not the ceiling because the information on federal databases is pretty incomplete.”

He described the nature of the transgender experimentation inflicted on the animals:

In a lot of these cases, there are involved mice, rats, monkeys who are being surgically mutilated and subjected to hormone therapies to mimic female to male, or male to female gender transitions … gender-affirming hormone therapies, and then looking at the biological, psychological, and physiological effects of the gender transitions, looking at the effects of taking vaccines after you’ve transitioned these animals from male to female or female to male, looking at the size of their genitals changing after you’ve put them on estrogen or testosterone therapies to transition them.

Rep. Mace explained — and Goodman confirmed — that “DEI grants” included “$1.1 million spent to find out if female rats receiving testosterone therapies to mimic transgender men were more likely to overdose on a party drug commonly used in the LGBTQ community to induce drug-fueled ‘chemsex.’”

Goodman said that the reason the public doesn’t know about these sadistic experiments is that “You essentially need a degree in information technology to navigate the federal spending databases to find any of this stuff.”

“It’s by design,” he added.

Fauci’s barbaric animal testing could lead to a new, deadly pandemic

Goodman went on to point his finger squarely at Dr. Fauci and his U.S.-funded virus research at China’s Wuhan lab and warned about dire future public health risks of continuing with outrageous animal studies.

“We’re flirting with disaster if we continue to fund dangerous virus research,” Goodman said, “like in Colorado where Fauci greenlit this bat lab.”

“They’re trying to import hundreds of bats from Asia (and) build a new lab in Colorado to do virus experiments with Ebola, Nipah, Lassa — deadly viruses for which there is no cure,” he explained.

“It’s just a matter of time before we have another pandemic on our hands if we let mad scientists run amok with our money,” Goodman warned.

Most of the 27 NIH institutes and centers conduct or support animal testing — as does the Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the Department of Defense, and countless agencies.

Mace’s committee reported that the U.S. government spends in excess of $20 billion every year conducting experiments on animals.

The White Coat Waste Project found in 2021 that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a component of NIH at the time run by Fauci, spent $1.68 million force-feeding toxic drugs to beagle puppies between six and eight months old before dissecting and killing them.

In 2022, due to public criticism lobbied against Fauci’s HIH by me and other members of Congress, another $1.8 million experiment to abuse beagle puppies in various drug tests was cancelled.

The days of animal testing may be numbered, having been found to be less reliable than other methods of research.

“Scientific progress has given us better tools for toxicology and biomedical research, making animal testing increasingly outdated,” said Dr. Paul Locke, a professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who also testified at the hearing.

“Embracing these alternatives is a win-win,” Locke said. “It reduces animal use while providing data that better reflects human health.”

Share











