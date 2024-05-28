Dr. Malone’s institute publishes list of Canadian politicians with ties to the World Economic Forum

A list published by Dr. Robert Malone's research institute shows that dozens of former and current Canadian politicians, including Trudeau and some of his cabinet, graduated from World Economic Forum programs.

(LifeSiteNews) –– A new list released by the U.S.-based Malone Institute highlights dozens of Canadian politicians and current cabinet ministers of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government who have links to the globalist World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders program.

The Malone Institute, founded by Dr. Robert Malone, in partnership with the Swedish Pharos Foundation, has started a World Economic Forum Project to investigate “the globalist members of the trade organization known as The World Economic Forum (WEF) and the operatives that they have trained.” The project published a summary of the graduates of the “World Economic Forum’s Global Leaders of Tomorrow (a one-year program that ran from 1993 to 2003) as well as the Young Global Leaders (a five-year program started 2004/2005 and still running).”

A look at its recently published list shows over a dozen current and former Trudeau Liberal cabinet ministers who were graduates of the WEF’s young leaders programs, including Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland (2000), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2005), Former Treasury Board President Scott Brison (2005), Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne (2009), and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Karina Gould (2010).

Other cabinet ministers include Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly (2016), Minister of Citizens’ Services Terry Beech (2017), Former Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Maryam Monsef (2020) and Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser (2022).

Also making the list is Conservative MP Michelle Rempel (2016) as well as NDP (New Democratic Party) MP and leader Jagmeet Singh (2018).

To create the list, the Malone Institute and the Pharos Foundation used WEF search engines and cross-checked published lists by using tools like the “Wayback Machine” archives as well as Wikispooks, “and other complementary sources.”

“It may not be 100% accurate, but we have done our best to make it as correct and updated as possible,” notes the Malone Institute.

The report may come as little surprise to many Canadians as the ties between the WEF and the Trudeau Liberals are well known. In fact, the now-former chairman of the WEF, Klaus Schwab, once told Freeland that he has “counted” on her to make sure his globalist goals see the light of day.

In 2017, Schwab even boasted that half of Trudeau’s cabinet were members of his young leaders program.

Former Conservative Party leader and current MP Andrew Scheer also briefly appeared on the list, but has since been removed after his statement on March 24, 2022 denying any involvement in the WEF was made known.

“Recently, it was brought to my attention that the World Economic Forum’s website included a profile of me,” noted Scheer in 2022.

“I am NOT a member of the WEF. I have never attended a meeting, conference, or any event sponsored or associated with the WEF. I have never been to Davos. I do not know why my profile was included on their Young Global Leaders website. Once it was brought to my attention, I demanded that the WEF remove me from their site. They have since complied.”

Interestingly, current Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was placed in the “uncertain” tab of the Malone / Pharos list. He has denied he was involved with the young leaders program; however, internet archive pages imply otherwise.

WEF members ‘are intentionally and internationally deployed as foreign agents’

According to the Malone Institute, the people involved with the WEF have “been intentionally and internationally deployed as foreign agents representing the interests of the WEF members to ‘penetrate the global cabinets of countries’ as well as a wide range of … sectors.”

“The WEF is the organization which has masterminded the globally harmonized planning, development and implementation of the lockdowns, mandates, authoritarian vaccine campaigns, suppression of early treatment options, global targeting of dissenting physicians, censorship, propaganda, information and thought control programs which we have all experienced since late 2019,” exclaimed the Malone Institute.

“This is the organizational structure used by the ones who have sought to control and manage the world to advance the economic and political interests of their members through the ongoing ‘Great Reset’ (as named and described by their chairman Klaus Schwab) by exploiting and exacerbating the social and economic disruption which they have artificially and intentionally crafted since SARS-CoV-19 began spreading across the world.”

The young leaders list also highlights past Canadian politicians linked to the WEF, including former Progressive Conservative and Conservative Party cabinet minister Bernard Valcourt (1993), former Liberal Deputy Prime Minister Sheila Copps (1994), and former Liberal Premier of Quebec Jean Charest (1994).

Former Mayor of Calgary Naheed Nenshi, who is running to become leader of Alberta’s New Democratic Party, was also listed (2011).

As noted by LifeSiteNews, Freeland in particular has deep connections to the globalist WEF. She is currently serving as a member of the WEF Board of Trustees and attended a WEF meeting in January, participating in a public panel on Ukraine.

The WEF is best known for being the group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda, the tagline of which brags about a future in which the masses will “own nothing” and “be happy.”

Among the Great Reset’s goals are the reduction and elimination of fossil fuel use, digital identification infrastructure and health-related passport systems.

Share











