Dr. McCullough endorses Texas bill prohibiting food stamps from being used on junk food

Dr. Peter McCullough told Fox Business he supports Texas State Sen. Mayes Middleton's bill seeking to ban junk food from being purchased by those on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

(Focal Points) — Approximately 10.5% of Texans are on SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) which allows $188 per person per month. Federal data suggest >20% of SNAP dollars are spent on junk food.

Texas Policy Research reported on March 24, 2025:

A new bill making its way through the Texas Legislature is aiming to reshape how Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits—commonly referred to as food stamps—can be used. Texas Senate Bill 379 (SB 379), authored by State Sen. Mayes Middleton (R-Galveston) and backed by several Senate Republicans, seeks to prohibit the use of SNAP funds to purchase specific items classified as junk food (soda, chips, cookies). The move marks a notable shift in the ongoing conversation around public assistance, nutrition, and taxpayer accountability.

Let’s make Texas Healthy Again, I filed SB 379 to prohibit candy, soda, chips and other junk foods from being purchased with SNAP-food stamps. SNAP is supposed to be “nutritious food essential to health and well being.” Junk food is clearly not that, and is making people sick! https://t.co/Qkit4jCr9E — Mayes Middleton (@mayes_middleton) January 17, 2025

Reprinted with permission from Focal Points.

