Dr. McCullough: ‘Hyper-vaccination’ of children likely behind rise in autism, transgenderism

In a comprehensive speech, the renowned cardiologist documented the crimes of the ‘biopharmaceutical complex,’ including the ‘skyrocketing’ of ‘all-cause mortality’ around the world which continues even after two years.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dr. Peter McCullough, an eminent cardiologist and prominent critic of the COVID medical establishment, provided a comprehensive well-documented presentation to colleagues regarding crimes of the “biopharmaceutical complex,” the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the causes of the hundreds of thousands of deaths from the COVID “vaccine,” and how studies now show a connection between the “hyper-vaccination” of children, high rates of autism, and individuals going forward for transgender surgery.

McCullough, who has made the case that no one in the world has more authority on the topic of COVID-19 than him, provided detailed analysis of multiple scientific studies and data reports (many linked below) demonstrating the government’s intentional suppression of effective early treatments for the virus, the best course of preparation for the projected next pandemic (nasal sprays), and how children “going natural with no shots” have better overall health outcomes “based on contemporary analysis.”

Addressing the annual meeting of the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons on October 27, the epidemiologist and internist focused first on the unnatural origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its apparent subsequent cover-up drawing from a report by a committee of the U.S. House of Representatives titled, The Proximal Origin of a Cover-Up: Did the ‘Bethesda Boys’ Downplay a Lab Leak?

Under chairman Dr. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), the Select SubcommIttee on the Coronavirus Pandemic documented its case on how Drs. Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins and others fraudulently sought to “disprove” the “lab-leak theory” of the virus by publishing a March 2020 paper based on “fatally flawed science.” Titled The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2 the report proposed to establish “that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus.”

Yet McCullough highlighted how two papers by Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina (UNC) in 2015 and 2016, published in Nature Medicine, announced that his university, the EcoHealth Alliance and the Chinese government together created SARS-CoV-2.

“It’s memorialized in the 2015 and 2016 literature that they created a chimeric virus merging bat and human coronaviruses and clearly showing it could infect and invade humanized respiratory epithelial cells in a mouse model,” he said. The fact that SARS-CoV-2 was created in a lab is “cited in the reports!”

It’s even obvious given one of the paper’s titles, SARS-like WIV1-CoV poised for human emergence, he said. “They had created it and it was ready to emerge into human populations as soon as it was released or got out of the lab. The papers are clear.”

Therefore, it’s more than evident that “Anthony Fauci, a key player in this… orchestrated a cover up that the virus, SARS-CoV-2, was engineered by U.S. and Chinese researchers in the lab in Wuhan, China,” McCullough explained. “Fauci organized a cadre of scientists and other regulatory officials to lie to the United States and the world for three years and say that it came out of nature. He conspired to conceal a worldwide global health threat.”

COVID-19 virus created to be ‘lethal to the human body,’ vaccine coded for spike protein, by the same biopharmaceutical complex

Furthermore, as part of the virus’ creation in a lab, “the genetic code for the spike protein was intentionally manipulated to make this spike protein invasive and lethal to the human body.” McCullough revealed.

And the records show that gene-based “vaccine” manufacturer Moderna “had the code to the spike protein years before the pandemic,” including a “material transfer agreement” with Baric and UNC. And before becoming the CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel was CEO of BioMérieux, which also built the Wuhan lab’s biosecurity annex for the Chinese.

Therefore, “the lab that created the virus, and the man and the company that created the first vaccine with the U.S., are all working together,” McCullough emphasized. “This is a biopharmaceutical complex. This actually is a crime.”

“And people are numb to this mind-blowing reality that a virus could be engineered, then ultimately infect the entire world and get people sick. And that a vaccine is coded for the lethal part of the virus, the spike protein,” he said. And further, “that we would actually create the genetic code for the lethal part of the virus and then inject that genetic code into the human body [to produce the spike protein]. Everybody should be alarmed with that notion.”

An estimated 636,000 vaccine deaths so far in the U.S. alone, and counting

Recalling how he found himself a lone voice raising alarm about the “great gamble of COVID-19 vaccine development” as early as August 2020, and with a group of 57 authors in 17 countries ten months later demanding answers regarding safety concerns from every government administering the injections, McCullough admonished, “from the very beginning, these vaccines should have been strongly questioned by any doctor worth their salt. Based on these considerations, there should have never been a presumption by any medical school or any academic medical center that these would be safe.”

“And remember, we always discuss safety before efficacy, always,” he stressed. “The presumption that [the injections] were safe, and then the even more tenuous presumption that they would work was ridiculous.” Additionally, this baseless presumption was made “by every single dean of every single medical school in the United States. Shame on them. Shame on them for not having the insight and the courage and the intellectual strength to just question this entire endeavor.”

From the beginning of the vaccine roll out, “the safety review has been a disaster” continued McCullough, who has himself authored 691 articles in scientific peer-reviewed journals and remains the most published individual in his field in history.

“By April of 2021,” the injury reports for the shots were “off the Richter scale” on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) sponsored by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said citing a paper from that time demonstrating the enormous spikes in vaccine harms that year.

While showing current deaths from the injections in the U.S. alone, as voluntarily reported in VAERS, counting 18,188 at the time, he emphasized “this is a gross underreporting” citing a testimony of Dr. David Wiseman whereby the FDA advisory committee “accepted an underreporting factor of 35” which “means the real number of Americans who have probably died after taking one of these vaccines is over 636,000… in the last three years.”

Even this estimate can be seen as significantly conservative since a 2010 Harvard-executed study commissioned by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) revealed that “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events” are reported to VAERS, and vaccine manufacturer Connaught Laboratories calculated at least a “fifty-fold underreporting of adverse events” in a confidential study.

“We’ve heard lectures concerned about abortions, concerned about [the] ‘brain dead,’ concerned about euthanasia in the elderly. Where’s the concern over 636,000 Americans dying after a vaccine under our watch? You can see the lack of recognition, the cloudiness to this” in the minds of those in the medical field.

‘The batches are not the same,’ variability in mRNA concentration, contaminated DNA, impurities with no inspections behind heavy injuries

Citing a March 2023 paper by Max Schmeling and co-authors, McCullough affirmed that “the batches are not the same” showing that fortunately, around 30% of batches provided virtually “zero side effects, not even a sore arm,” while another two thirds cause modest side effects and 4.2% where “the side effect rate is quite high.”

READ: Small percent of vaccine batches responsible for large number of adverse reactions, analysts claim

Proposed reasons for this include some vials having a hyper-concentration of mRNA aggregation, including lipid nanoparticles, while other studies have reported finding contaminated DNA in the substance. A third possibility is simply impurities in the products for which the Japanese “returned millions of vials,” though “Americans have not returned them,” he said.

“Pfizer says they do 40 inspections of each vial, but they haven’t produced a single inspection report,” the public health expert said. “Moderna doesn’t even say they inspect it. The FDA has said they’ve never inspected the vials. We’re three years into this. Where’s the FDA, contractors, and others to inspect for quality, purity and safety? We inspect Tylenol for crying out loud [and we have] no inspections of Covid-19 vaccines mass administered to Americans?”

Fatal dangers persist at least up to two years following injections. Over 3,400 peer-reviewed papers on vaccine injuries, disabilities, and death.

With such failures of inspection, “the news on the vaccines every day is bad,” McCullough continued. “There’s not a single piece of good news since they’ve come out. Four major areas of proven damage to the body with these vaccines [include] Cardiovascular, neurologic, hematologic and immunologic,” with cancer not yet being proven, but “emerging.”

In order to illustrate this point the cardiologist went through the health damage done to a variety of public figures including former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians (myocarditis), Justin Bieber’s wife (blood clot to the brain), Jamie Fox (stroke), Kirk Herbstreit (multiple blood clots), and Megyn Kelly (autoimmune problems).

In fact, “we have over 3,400 peer reviewed papers on vaccine injuries, disabilities, and death. The literature is loaded with this, and there’s a strong bias against publication of any of these papers. It’s very hard to publish a paper on vaccine side effects. Very hard. And yet there’s still 3,400,” he said.

Such papers include one from Harvard studying children in the hospital with COVID vaccine myocarditis. “No vaccine should wind American kids up in the hospital with myocarditis. It’s wrong.” And considering that the extremely low risk of young people to the COVID-19 virus, they could only be subject to risks with no real benefit.

Another study by Jessica Rose and McCullough revealed that the chances of getting myocarditis increase with each additional injection.

Furthermore, “if someone is following the U.S. government instructions right now from the CDC and FDA, they’re on their ninth shot. Ninth!” he said. And “these vaccines are given with no caution at all for damage to the human body.” Yet, another paper from Yale indicates “damage to the heart is not repairing in 80%” of the patients.

Providing evidence for such damage, the cardiologist commented that as soon as a single fatal case of myocarditis was confirmed in 2021 these injections should have been pulled off the market.

Taking a closer look at the documentation of one incident of a “perfectly healthy” 22-year-old young man who died five days following a Pfizer injection, McCullough explained he died seven hours after arriving at the hospital. Despite all the resuscitative measures, his heart is destroyed with inflammation, the conduction system, everything gone. They can’t save him. The hospital can’t save a 22-year-old young man,” due to this shot.

READ: Dr. Peter McCullough: COVID jabs should be the presumed cause of unusually high excess deaths

Two other autopsy reports of teenaged boys who died in their sleep were examined by experts at prestigious American universities and conclude these adolescent boys died of “Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine induced myocarditis.”

Other examples, including a 44 year-old pastor named Andrew Dunnigan who died in his sleep, and the sad story of basketball player Oscar Cabrera Adames, reveal that heart damage from the injections persists for at least two years. A press release said Dunnigan “died of natural causes,” McCullough regretted. “Do you know that this term ‘died of natural causes’ has been extended down to five-year-olds and seven-year-olds?”

“There is no other explanation for the massive numbers of sudden deaths that we are witnessing all over the world. All-cause mortality is skyrocketing. There is no other explanation. It is clear. The Covid-19 vaccine is responsible for excess death,” he said.

READ: COVID shots intended to reduce world’s population by poisoning ‘billions’: South African doctor

Explaining a large study from China which found “a fourfold increased rate of arterial and venous embolism in the retinal vessels in the back of the eye,” McCullough said “people who take the shots are prothrombotic. We are seeing in our office people coming in with blood clots two years after taking these shots.”

Furthermore, after conducting an autopsy study which found 74% of the cases clearly indicated “the vaccine was contributing to or causing the death,” the Lancet pulled it off their server following “record downloads,” he recalled. And yet, “the consent form [for the vaccine] doesn’t warn somebody that they can die of a fatal heart condition … or a fatal blood clot. They’re not safe. And it’s your responsibility to talk to each and every one of your patients, your colleagues and others.”

Correlations between ‘hyper-vaccination’ of children, spikes in autism, and transgender disorder

McCullough went on to lay out the mounting evidence that the enormous increase of childhood vaccine regimens has dramatically increased the rates of autism, which in turn may explain the rise in transgenderism as those going forward for such damaging treatments tend have this disorder.

“We know that there’s been an acceleration of the vaccine schedule with no attention to safety of the combined products,” he explained providing multiple reports for backup. “And now we had very good data from one study demonstrating that once we got to multiple vaccines in combination, the rates of autism began to come up in the United States.”

While the exact cause of autism remains elusive, the epidemiologist observed that when he was a child the rate was 1 in 10,000 and now it is 1 in 36. “The biggest change that’s occurred with the immune system is hyper-vaccination of our children. When I was born, there were five shots. A kid today faces 180.”

Furthermore, McCullough named five studies that show “going natural with no shots during childhood” equates to “better outcomes” including “lower rates of asthma, allergic dermatitis… attention deficit disorder, Asperger’s disease and autism.”

Therefore, “it’s safer to take no shots based on contemporary analysis.”

Regarding to the LGBT phenomenon, with the exponentially increased rates of autism, it remains relevant that high percentages of individuals “going forward for transgender surgery tend to have autism,” which is supported by multiple studies.

And further studies show that “transgender programs increase the burden of psychiatric care. They don’t reduce it. They increase it,” he explained.

Citing another paper in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), McCullough summarized that so-called transgender medicine “increases mortality for homicide, suicide and other causes.”

“Transgender medicine is bad medicine. Period. And it should have been banned everywhere. We shouldn’t even have a ban because no ethical doctor would perform bad medicine,” he said.

Thus, in summary, “we have twin epidemics of autism and related transgenderism. The vast majority of kids volunteering their bodies to change gender have autism or autism spectrum disorder. You have to realize that they are being preyed upon and they are being indoctrinated,” he concluded.

