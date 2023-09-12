Dr. McCullough shares protocol for COVID and detoxing virus spike protein

The renowned doctor says certain natural enzymes break down the spike protein which is causing long-lasting effects in people who have been infected with COVID-19.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dr. Peter McCullough has shared the essentials of his protocol to treat the coronavirus as well as his recommendations to detox the spike protein causing “long COVID” symptoms.

In a Thursday interview with former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, the renowned and prolific internist and cardiologist laid out the components of his early treatment protocol for COVID at Lara’s request as concerns are being raised over new strains of COVID.

According to McCullough, as soon as one is aware that they are infected with the virus, they should breathe fresh air so that they do not breathe the virus in “over and over again” as they would indoors. He recommends then using a virucidal nasal spray or wash to kill the virus with ingredients such as povidone-iodine, colloidal silver, and xylitol, which he says are “very effective” in reducing the virus.

He pointed out that supplements can be taken that, while not “curative,” are helpful in managing the virus, the most effective of which is vitamin D.

He added that in the case of COVID, “everybody needed aspirin” because of the blood clotting involved. However, for those with serious underlying medical conditions, he recommends “full strength anticoagulation” agents for blood clotting.

While antiviral agents like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin have been heavily emphasized in COVID treatment recommendations, Dr. McCullough said other doctors have shown they are neither “necessary nor sufficient.” However, he noted that they do help mitigate the virus and its effects, with hydroxychloroquine, for example, having been shown by studies to have a “25 percent treatment benefit.”

As he has indicated on a chart showing his COVID treatment protocol, if one has COVID symptoms for a fifth consecutive day or develops respiratory symptoms, he recommends using a corticosteroid.

“We used the common ones like prednisolone or methylprednisolone,” he told Lara.

This multi-drug therapy, which he pointed out has been copyrighted as the “McCullough Protocol,” has been credited with saving “tens of millions of lives” and “hundreds of millions of hospitalizations,” according to the doctor.

He later added that his COVID treatment approach is “risk stratified,” and primarily targets the 25% of the population more vulnerable to the virus: the elderly, and people with conditions severe asthma, heart failure, cancer, etc.

Dr. McCullough told Lara that he believes “two-thirds of 1.2 million lives lost” during the COVID outbreak would have been saved with early treatment. He has previously claimed that up to 85% of the deaths attributed to COVID could have been prevented with early treatment.

He lamented the fact that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was a leading member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, failed to even consider reviewing, let alone promoting, early treatment protocols.

Even worse, Dr. Fauci and his colleagues obstructed the life-saving work of doctors, according to Dr. McCullough.

“What we really needed is full-throated support that said, listen, we’re going to let the doctors do everything they can to save Americans … The government was not in the business of pandemic response.”

“If they did nothing, it would have been so much better, because we just would have used our medical instincts and saved lives. Instead, the government stepped in and said, ‘Nope, can’t do this, can’t do that.’”

Some have pointed out that governments went so far as to actively harm and even kill COVID patients by approving the dangerous treatment Remdesivir and unnecessarily ventilating massive numbers of COVID patients.

According to attorney Thomas Renz, 25.9% of those prescribed Remdesivir for COVID-19 are recorded as having died in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) database. Forty-six percent of those fatalities occurred within 14 days of Remdesivir treatment.

The death rate for COVID patients prescribed Remdesivir dwarfs the fatality rate of COVID patients prescribed Ivermectin, which is recorded by the CMS database as being 7.2%.

Dr. Joseph Mercola has also noted that mechanical ventilation during this period was essentially a “death sentence”: 76.4 percent of COVID patients aged 18 to 65 in New York City who were placed on ventilators died, and for those over 65 on ventilators, the mortality rate was 97.2 percent.

Dr. McCullough himself has written about his belief that early treatment of COVID was suppressed and deaths were promoted in order to create the demand for a vaccine.

Last year, a book he co-wrote with John Leake was published, titled “The Courage to face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.”

He explained during a health conference in England last year that the book “deals with the crime of the suppression of early treatment,” which he said was “integral to create fear, suffering, hospitalizations and deaths in order to prepare the world to accept mass vaccination.”

He believes this vaccination effort is ultimately geared toward subjugating “our medical, social, and economic freedom.”

“Because those who are under the duress of taking the vaccine are given the most agonizing decision: The decision to take a product they know will cause harm to their bodies or lose their livelihood. Or in some countries, lose their type of governmental financial assistance, or in some countries, lose access to their bank accounts,” McCullough said.

“What we’re seeing now is an attempt for a global world government through the context of medical crisis and medical relief,” he concluded.

Detoxification remedy for lingering COVID spike proteins

Dr. McCullough acknowledged that some of those who were infected with COVID continue to experience long-term residual symptoms or damage from the virus. For example, some, like Lara, say that their sense of smell never fully recovered.

The doctor told Lara that “a recent paper from Harvard” shows that people like her “probably have circulating spike protein from the virus” in their bloodstream.

He shared that both nattokinase and bromelain, which are available as oral supplements, “break down the spike protein” and help mitigate any blood clotting caused by it, because “they’re also mild blood thinners.”

He added that curcumin, derived from turmeric, also “seems to buffet some of the effects of the spike protein.”

Dr. McCullough’s protocol for detoxification of the spike protein includes 2,000 units (100 milligrams) of nattokinase twice a day; 500 milligrams of bromelain once a day, and 500 milligrams of curcumin twice a day.

He recommends that patients continue this regimen for at least three months, with some seeing results after that time period. Those more severely affected by COVID may need to continue the protocol for 12 months, according to McCullough.

The doctor shared that a paper he wrote on effective detoxification methods for the COVID spike protein will soon be published in the journal of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.

The McCullough Protocol for COVID as well as his spike detoxification protocol can be found at his website, https://www.petermcculloughmd.com/

