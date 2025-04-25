Dr. McCullough sounds alarm after study shows COVID deaths skyrocketed after vaccinations

Dr. Peter McCullough shared the findings of a study that confirmed vaccination not only failed but made things worse, with the highest death surges in the most heavily vaccinated populations.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dr. Peter McCullough is shining a light on a disturbing new study that reveals an explosion in COVID-related deaths from 2020 until 2023.

McCullough shared on social media site X today a link directing his followers to a post on Focal Points, a Substack blog that he operates. Dr. Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, who works alongside McCullough for his foundation, had summarized the study in an article.

The study was published in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine. It is titled “Paradoxical increase in global COVID-19 deaths with vaccination coverage: World Health Organization estimates (2020–2023).”

Among other things, the study shockingly found that “COVID-19 mortality increased in the vaccination era, especially in regions with higher vaccination coverage.”

McCullough took to social media to share the troubling data.

“New study finds that mass COVID-19 vaccination not only failed, but made things worse — with the highest death surges in the most heavily vaccinated populations,” he said.

McCullough also noted that “loading the body with Spike protein from vaccination has made illness become more severe and deadly. Cardiac complications and blood clots are caused by vaccination — risks elevated for years. Death from all causes increased from the Spike protein.”

McCullough has drawn attention to other COVID-induced side effects on Focal Points as well, including kidney disease, myocarditis, and even death. LifeSite has routinely reported on McCullough’s findings since the advent of the virus and has shown how the shot has been linked to various injuries but also so-called “turbo cancers,” which McCullough has said may be the result of the jab.

Coroners and funeral directors have also admitted that there has been an unusual uptick in blood clots found in deceased persons in recent years, with some of them saying that the COVID shot is to blame.

