Dr. McCullough’s powerful new documentary exposes systemic medical tyranny during COVID

New documentary film 'Do No Harm: The Clifton Dawley Story,' including expert analysis from Dr. Peter McCullough, reveals the widespread failures and corporate greed of COVID-era healthcare, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability.

(Courageous Discourse) — Do No Harm: The Clifton Dawley Story is a gripping and eye-opening documentary that takes viewers on an emotional journey through the heart of a medical conspiracy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directed by Clover Carroll, this compelling film, offered in full length on Courageous Discourse, exposes the harrowing truth behind one family’s quest for justice and the untold stories of suffering that transpired in the healthcare system.

Synopsis

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clifton Dawley, a beloved father and grandfather, tragically succumbs to the virus under mysterious circumstances. His son, Stephen Dawley, embarks on a relentless mission to uncover the shocking truth about his father’s death. What follows is a jaw-dropping revelation of medical tyranny, corporate greed, and the brave fight for accountability.

Narrated by Clover Carroll, the host of The Liberty Call, and guided by the insights of renowned medical expert Dr. Peter McCullough, Do No Harm delves into the dark underbelly of the American healthcare system. This powerful documentary combines personal tragedy with expert analysis to shed light on the failures that occurred when patients needed help the most.

Key highlights

Unveiling a nationwide medical conspiracy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stephen Dawley’s relentless pursuit of justice for his father, Clifton.

Expert commentary from Dr. Peter McCullough, a leading medical authority.

Narration by Clover Carroll, the host of The Liberty Call.

Do No Harm: The Clifton Dawley Story transcends its role as a documentary; it is a poignant call to action for transparency, accountability, and systemic reform. Through intimate interviews, emotional testimonials, and expert commentary, the film navigates the complex terrain of medical tyranny and advocates fervently for patient rights and informed consent. As audiences bear witness to Clifton and Clover’s heartbreaking stories, they are compelled to join the movement for change and prevent future tragedies.

Director’s statement

Clover Carroll, the director of Do No Harm: The Clifton Dawley Story, states, “This documentary is not just about one family’s tragedy; it’s about a world-wide concerted effort to promote fear, suffering, isolation, hospitalization and death. It demands our attention. It’s a call to action for accountability, transparency, and change within the healthcare system. We hope this film wakes up the sheep and inspires a movement to fight tyranny.”

Viewing information

Do No Harm: The Clifton Dawley Story is shareable with this Vimeo link. Don’t miss the opportunity to share this compelling exploration of a family’s fight against medical tyranny.

About the director

Clover Carroll is the CEO of New Story Media, an award-winning production company that has produced for National Geographic, The Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel, and Investigate Discovery. Clover’s mission is a tribute to his mother’s memory, propelled by an unwavering commitment to truth and justice.

About Dr. Peter McCullough

Dr. Peter McCullough is a renowned internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist. His expertise and insights have played a pivotal role in uncovering the truths surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. McCullough’s contributions to Do No Harm add credibility and authority to the documentary’s message.

About the narrator

Clover Carroll is on a mission deeply shaped by personal tragedy with the loss of his own mother, 74-year old Carolyn Carroll, to COVID-19 in a hospitalization that was contested in court over therapeutic nihilism and failure to engage in shared decision-making with the family. This is depicted in Chapter 40 Graduating Into Eternity of our book, Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalizations and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

In August 2021, his mother suffered a fate strikingly similar to Clifton Dawley’s. She, too, fell victim to medical malfeasance during the COVID-19 crisis. She was denied critical help and placed on a ventilator, sedated, and paralyzed. Tragically, she passed away alone.

This heartbreaking experience has galvanized Clover’s commitment to filmmaking and producing Do No Harm. Through the Do No Harm project, Clover Carroll is determined to give voice to as many stories as possible. His mission is clear: to continue telling these stories until justice is served and the public awakens

Clover’s commitment is unwavering, fueled by a deep sense of responsibility to ensure that the tragedies like those of Clifton Dawley and his own mother are acknowledged and never repeated.

Clover Carroll is also the host of The Liberty Call, a show dedicated to shining a light on inspiring guests who are standing up for truth and freedom and fighting against tyranny in America. His narration in Do No Harm provides context and clarity to the unfolding story.

This observation will haunt those involved in the pandemic response for the rest of their lives.

There was something unique about the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, COVID 19… by which the hospitals almost exclusively were the venue of death. — Dr. Peter McCullough

