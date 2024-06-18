Dr. Mercola’s alleged anti-Catholicism, partnership with ‘psychic’ worries supporters

Comedian Rob Schneider is one of the people expressing their concerns about the vaccine skeptic, who called the Catholic Church a 'global cabal' and fired executives on his staff who are Catholic.

CAPE CORAL, Florida (LifeSiteNews) – A prominent vaccine skeptic and alternative health advocate has still not addressed concerns about disturbing new interests in his career.

Dr. Joseph Mercola reportedly made anti-Catholic remarks and fired executives he believes are faithful to the Catholic Church earlier this year. According to his sister, Janet Selvig, he now thinks he is “a god” and “the new Jesus.” Comedian and recent Catholic convert Rob Schneider, a Mercola fan, has wondered publicly if the physician has been brainwashed.

A February 14 article in Natural Products Insider (NPI) detailed then-recent business changes and Mercola’s association with a so-called “psychic” who claims to channel an alien entity.

Dr. Mercola reportedly wrote an email, shown on February 2, by the recipient to Selvig, then his chief editor, saying he intended to fire Selvig and three other executives. In his email, Mercola described the Catholic Church as a “global cabal” that controls “50% of the world’s worth” and “created all the pain that most people experience.” He added that Selvig and the three other executives have “strong commitments to the Catholic church.”

“The group I am now working with is committed to liberating their wealth and control back to the people and give them back their freedom. I hope you will join me in this anti crusade against them,” the email, according to NPI, reads.

Selvig reportedly told NPI that her brother had asked her to “join this noble crusade.” She also revealed that Mercola “believes that he’s a god and he’s been reincarnated. And he even referred to himself as the new Jesus.”

On February 7, at least three of Mercola’s executives (CEO, Chief Financial Officer, and Selvig) were all reportedly fired by the new CEO, Laura Berry.

On February 12, Dr. Mercola reportedly released an in-house video telling employees of a 12-book publication project as “a new beginning for the company” and said his new goal was “to reach billions, literally billions, around the world with a new paradigm of how to increase joy in their life.”

On February 14, Dr. Mercola’s long-term romantic and business partner Erin Elizabeth Finn tweeted on X that she was very worried about him and linked to the above NPI report. LifeSiteNews contacted her at the time and she replied: “Thank you for writing and I always appreciate the work of LifeSiteNews. I’m a big fan. Unfortunately, as you can imagine, I cannot speak about the Mercola business. I can only say that we all love Joe very much and appreciate prayers, and we only want the best for him.”

Dr. Mercola had been working with a “psychic” named Kai Clay (and also Christopher Johnson) who claims to channel an “ancient and wise” alien being called Bahlon. A cursory internet search shows that Dr. Mercola does indeed share presentations with this man at public events. NPI says there are hours of videos of him having close personal discussions with Kai (and “Bahlon”).

A Mercola insider told NPI that Mercola has prepared an article in which he promises to share videos of his conversations with the “psychic” to share “Bahlon’s wisdom.” He describes Bahlon as “a collective source energy aimed at bringing self-awareness to Earth” and “a high-vibrational entity seeking to uplift humanity through messages of love, hope and healing.”

According to NPI, in one of the videos viewed by its reporter, “Bahlon” said Berry was connected to a “particularly ancient entity.”

Bahlon is described online in New Age and “wellness” sites, such as that of the Vivaya “yoga and wellness” center:

Meet BAHLON an ancient and wise high-vibration entity from the Causal Plane channeled by Master Trance Channel Kai Clay. The messages and healing energy shared during their packed group events are always uplifting, are often staggeringly predictive — filled with the Divine healing energy of Universal love, hope and healing. Kai supports individuals from all walks of life. Business leaders, moms, healers, celebrities and even Buddhist monks who regularly book sessions with Bahlon. “You’re all as powerful as the stars themselves.” – BAHLON

Schneider tweeted last month that he was concerned about the well-known natural healthcare advocate:

I reached out to Dr. Joseph Mercola personally and received no reply. I am genuinely concerned since the Doctor began taking direction from a man who claims to channel the voice of an “ancient and wise high-vibration entity from the causal plane.” If you don’t find that strange behavior than you also have problems. Mercola is now making his personal and business decisions from this same weird man going by the name Kai Clay who speaks as though he is the voice of the entity, referred to as “Bahlon.” Clay, with his eyes closed as if in trance, talks with Mercola about his business and spiritual matters in a rambling conversation that the doctor claims will be the basis of a series of books he plans to publish. For any person knowing this information and are still not concerned about the physical and mental welfare of Dr. Joseph Mercola, then they are not a friend nor supporter of Mercola. It is important to find out from Mercola himself if he is indeed okay or if he is being led astray by bad people. I do not apologize for bringing this to light and no one talked to me about this or prodded me to go public about Dr. Mercola’s predicament despite some unserious people speculating about it. I felt, out of concern, that I must speak out.

In an earlier tweet, Schneider had praised Mercola as “a force for medical freedom and

independent holistic integration in medicine” but wondered why he began “listening to a spirit voice from another realm.”

LifeSiteNews frequently republished material from Dr. Mercola’s website until March.

