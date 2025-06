When I was sounding the alarm regarding mask mandates, lockdowns, dangerous genetic vaccines, almost every media outlet ignored me, except for LifeSiteNews.

(LifeSiteNews) — I’m Dr. Peter McCullough.

Early in 2020, when I was sounding the alarm regarding mask mandates, social distancing, lockdowns, suppression of early treatment, dangerous genetic vaccines, almost every media outlet ignored me.

Except for LifeSiteNews.

So please support LifeSiteNews. Join me in helping them continue to bring you the truth: give.lifesitenews.com

Share