Dr. Peter McCullough: Multiple mRNA COVID shots may promote ‘turbo cancer’

According to the esteemed Dr. Peter McCullough, there are at least three different ways the COVID mRNA shots can promote or accelerate cancer.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dr. Peter McCullough warned Monday that new research indicates multiple COVID mRNA shots may promote “turbo cancer.”

During an online symposium organized by the World Council for Health, the renowned internist and cardiologist first highlighted a theory that cancer only develops when “multiple different processes” of the human body are impacted, even if by a “single source of exposure.” This “Multi-Hit Hypothesis of Carcinogenesis” was proposed by Sutherland and JC Bailar in 1984.

McCullough proceeded to argue that the mRNA shots do in fact trigger multiple different changes in the body that can promote cancer development, meeting the threshold needed to promote or accelerate cancer according to the Multi-Hit Hypothesis.

The doctor first pointed out that a preprint paper by Raquel Valdes Angues and Yolanda Perea Bustos asserts that the S2 segment of the spike protein produced by the mRNA COVID injections “is likely to inhibit tumor suppressor systems. McCullough referred to this cancer-promoting effect as ‘hit number one.’”

He then cited research from China showing that mRNA “impair[s] the natural DNA repair mechanisms of the human body.” When mutations occur spontaneously in the human genome, the body can negate that change with a natural mechanism that prevents cells from becoming cancerous, the doctor said.

However, “in theory, administering repeated doses of messenger RNA would impair our body’s ability to repair that DNA,” increasing the likelihood that cancer can develop, according to McCullough. “That’s hit number two.”

The third potential source of cancer promotion comes from the apparent “contamination” of the COVID shot vials with Simian Virus 40 (SV40) “promoters and enhancers,” the discovery of which was a topic of concern during Monday’s symposium.

These SV40 “promoters” are “known commercial enhancers to upregulate the production of a gene in E. coli to produce a product,” said McCullough, which in this case is mRNA.

He said that “in order to produce large quantities of messenger RNA,” the COVID “vaccine” companies had to “rely on E coli, as opposed to the generation of naked mRNA from other forms of production.”

According to research published by Clinical Microbiology Reviews, SV40 is a “known oncogenic DNA virus which induces primary brain and bone cancers, malignant mesothelioma, and lymphomas in laboratory animals.”

Monday’s symposium, featuring nine international experts, focused largely on the implications of recently discovered plasmid DNA in the COVID shots. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, a retired Thai-German microbiologist, warned that plasmid DNA can cause genetic mutation in those injected with the mRNA shots.

Moreover, because the DNA is foreign and is being delivered throughout the body, it triggers an auto-immune reaction, according to Bhakdi, and leads to “long-term inflammation and organ damage throughout the body.”

