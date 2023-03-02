Dr. Peter McCullough: Study confirms Xylitol nasal spray can prevent COVID infection

Xylitol available as XLEAR in US pharmacies is one of several choices for local nasopharyngeal protection and treatment of COVID-19.

Note from LifeSiteNews: This latest information confirms the validity of what LifeSiteNews published from Dr. Joseph Mercola on September 7, 2021, but which “fact-checkers” subsequently censored and shadow banned. Many LifeSiteNews staff and readers have been successfully using this item since then. Here is the 2021 article: Could a simple nasal spray be the answer to COVID-19?

(Courageous Discourse) — The sophisticated American consumer has grown accustomed to the gold-standard for drug and health products – the prospective randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (RCT).

Operation Warp Speed (OWS) was supposed to be a churning mill of large RCT’s to help the nation understand what conclusively is effective in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Unfortunately, after three years, the program has delivered failed products (remdesivir, baricitinib, molnupiravir, COVID-19 vaccines) and small inconclusive trials of products that doctors have found effective in practice including off-target generic antivirals and anticoagulants. OWS did not test simple, affordable, available prevention strategies.

Fortunately such RCTs were done outside of the U.S. and have brought us important findings.

Balmforth et al, conducted a prospective double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of a xylitol based nasal spray in the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection in exposed healthcare workers in two hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, India. Xylitol is known to have anti-infective and anti-inflammatory properties and is used in XLEAR nasal spray and anti-infective chewing gum to prevent dental caries.

Balmforth found that SARS-CoV-2 infection confirmed by serology was 71 percent lower with xylitol compared to placebo [36 cases (13.1 percent) vs. 97 cases (34.5 percent); odds ratio [OR] 0.29 (95 percent CI; 0.18–0.45), p < 0.0001]. Fewer clinical symptoms were also seen in the test group [57 cases (17.6 percent) vs. 112 cases (34.6 percent); OR 0.40, (95 percent CI; 0.27–0.59), p < 0.0001].

No harmful effects were associated with xylitol. A smaller study of xylitol nasal spray in mild COVID-19 cases demonstrated that persistent loss of smell may be eliminated with xylitol nasal spray during the acute congestion phase.

I have been impressed with the RCTs of topical nasal sprays and gargles in COVID-19 far more than those with oral or intravenous drugs. Xylitol available as XLEAR in U.S. pharmacies is one of several choices for local nasopharyngeal protection and treatment of COVID-19.

