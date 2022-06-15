Dr. Peter McCullough to headline Michigan healthcare summit this July

(United Healthcare Summit) — On Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, some of America’s top doctors and scientists in the areas of pharmaceutical and environmental toxins are heading to Grand Rapids, Michigan for a two-day Health Summit. The conference will be held from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days. Click here for more information about ticket options and the summit’s schedule, which will be headlined by nationally recognized cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough.

The United Healthcare Summit is an opportunity for providers and patients alike to hear the evidence-based science on some of the most controversial topics we face today in regulatory oversight and health care. Continuing Medical Credits (CME) are available for healthcare providers. Up to 14 CMEs/CUEs will be available for an additional $10 per credit fee. Lunch will be provided.

Questions the conference will address include: Have healthcare providers been relying too heavily on their professional healthcare organizations and our captured federal regulatory agencies? Are they truly informed on best evidence-based practices?

Millions of Americas have lost trust in our health system. They want to trust that their healthcare providers are informed with up-to-date information on chemical, pharmaceutical, and pathogenic exposures. The United Healthcare Summit aims to educate both healthcare professionals and patients on evidence-based practices. Now is the time to finally be informed, to bring back truth, trust, and partnership in health care.

Join these medical professionals and more at the summit:

Peter McCullough, nationally acclaimed Cardiologist, internist. and epidemiologist.

Avery Jackson III, a Michigan brain surgeon, best-selling author, and medical systems developer.

Christina Parks, a cellular and molecular biologist and activist for individualized health care.

James Lyons-Weiler, a world-renowned scientist and editor of scientific medical journals.

Let’s reignite productive dialogue and debate in the medical and scientific community as well as our society, and most important, let’s take back our health. Tickets will be limited at this exclusive event featuring experts in science, medicine, and technology from around the country, so register now! Purchase them today by clicking here. Hotel blocks and suggested campgrounds are posted on the Summit website here: https://unitedhealthcaresummit.com

