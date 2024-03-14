Dr. Pierre Kory sounds alarm over gov’t failure on excess deaths in Tucker Carlson interview

Dr. Pierre Kory told Tucker Carlson that since the COVID vaccine rollout there has been a 'skyrocketing' of deaths primarily among those who are young, and that it is being completely ignored by the medical establishment.

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

(LifeSiteNews) — Dr. Pierre Kory was attacked during COVID-19 for recommending Ivermectin and other treatments Big Pharma did not approve of. Now, he’s speaking out about the “explosion” of excess deaths in the United States and calling out the government’s inaction in response to it.

Ep. 81 They’re still claiming the Covid vax is safe and effective. Yet somehow Dr. Pierre Kory treats hundreds of patients who’ve been badly injured by it. Why is no one in the public health establishment paying attention? pic.twitter.com/IekW4Brhoy — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 13, 2024

During his appearance on the Tucker Carlson Encounter on Wednesday, Kory stated that there has been a “skyrocketing” of death tolls of more than 158,000 Americans, primarily among those who are young, healthy, and working. The government won’t admit this, he told Carlson, but life insurance companies are getting a “shellacking.”

“This is the clearest indictment of our public health agencies,” Kory said. The “knowledge that this is occurring and they are not doing anything tells you they have failed… If they were functioning, this would be a major public health initiative.”

Kory is a world-renowned pioneer in the field of ultrasonography. Previously, he served as Chief of Critical Care Service and Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin. He helped co-found the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC). In June 2023, Kory published the best-selling book War on Ivermectin: The Medicine that Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the Pandemic.

During his conversation with Carlson, Kory argued that Vitamin D was not promoted during the so-called pandemic because it “threatens the disease model.” He also ripped the mask off “high impact medical journals” that doctors and other industry professionals look to for guidance on how to treat patients. They “have been captured” and publish “fraudulent,” Big Pharma-backed studies, he said.

Kory and Carlson also exposed government officials like President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and others who told the public the COVID shot was “safe and effective.” Kory explained that that messaging was agreed upon ahead of time despite no real studies showing it to be true.

Kory added that the U.S. government only speaks of “long COVID” when they should be focusing on “long vax,” referring to the variety of long-lasting injuries people have suffered from the shot like extreme fatigue and sensory neuropathy.

Kory additionally praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s proposal to sit down with the heads of those periodicals and threaten to go after them with RICO laws (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act). “You need people free of conflicts” to reform the industry, he said. Visit Dr. Kory’s website by clicking here.

