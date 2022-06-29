Dr. Robert Malone calls out Trump administration for rushing COVID shot review

'Probably would be much better if the FDA insisted that the follow up for [serious adverse events] were longer than one month. But they were in a rush because Trump’s Chief of Staff was telling them to get it done.'

(LifeSiteNews) – As concerns mount over the federal government’s approval process for the COVID-19 vaccines, one of their most prominent critics is calling attention to the Trump White House’s role in the current situation.

As covered by LifeSiteNews, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which developed one of the three COVID shots currently used in the United States, has been fighting the release of trial data revealing how much the company knew about their mRNA-based vaccine’s risks.

Disclosures so far from the forced release of data that the company had initially tried to keep from being released to the public until the year 2076 include reports of 158,893 serious adverse events after vaccination in dozens of countries around the world from December 1, 2020 to February 28, 2022, and data showing that of 270 “unique pregnancies” that were exposed to the company’s vaccine, “no outcome was provided for 238 pregnancies,” and that of the 32 remaining pregnancies with known outcomes, 28 resulted in fetal death.

On June 22, mRNA technology pioneer Dr. Robert Malone wrote a newsletter examining a recent analysis of the Pfizer phase 3 trial, which Malone calls “pretty much a junk clinical trial which was inappropriately halted long before it even got close to meeting the intended follow up period, did not provide a sufficiently long follow up analysis of vaccination-associated adverse events, and in which the control group was intentionally eliminated. This resulted in basically erasing any opportunity to ever get to the bottom of what the major true risks of the Pfizer mRNA inoculations were.”

“If [Trump] White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had not put pressure on the [U.S. Food & Drug Administration], perhaps it would have done the right thing,” Malone wrote, citing December 2020 reports that Meadows had called then-FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to the White House to “explain why he was hearing that the FDA was not moving fast enough to greenlight the Pfizer vaccine.”

“There are some who are complaining the FDA is not working around the clock to get things approved and because of that, Meadows has asked Dr. Hahn for a briefing,” Axios quoted an unnamed Trump administration official as saying at the time. Prior to the meeting, Hahn issued a statement declaring that “our career scientists have to make the decision and they will take the time that’s needed to make the right call on this important decision.”

ABC News added at the time that Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declared that former President Donald Trump would “never apologize for putting the fire under these agencies to say yes we want a safe vaccine, absolutely. We also want a fast one because lives are at stake.”

Trump was adamant at the time that he, not then-incoming President Joe Biden, receive credit for the COVID shots, which were developed and tested in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under his administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” initiative.

Trump, who continues to hint at running for president again in 2024, has beenoverwhelmingly supportive of the vaccines despite their negative reception among many of his most loyal supporters. He has defended them as “one of the greatest achievements of mankind,” confirmed he got a booster shot (despite contracting and recovering from COVID months before his original injection), and claimed that his supporters are “playing right into [the Left’s] hands” by not claiming credit for them.

In May 2021, Trump issued a statement begging for “just a mention” from Biden of his administration’s role in the “modern day miracle of the vaccines.”

A great compilation of Donald Trump shilling for Pfizer, Moderna & J&J. If you trust this guy to quarterback the people’s movement for the next four years, don’t be shocked when it ends the same way 2020 did.

pic.twitter.com/WGjmOlIT5y — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) May 12, 2022

With many of Trump’s conservative actions undone by Biden’s executive orders and many of his campaign promises unfulfilled, the COVID vaccines are arguably Trump’s most enduring presidential legacy, giving him a significant investment in their being viewed positively. But they are also possibly the biggest source of division between Trump and many in his own base, particularly with mounting evidence casting a decidedly less favorable light on the vaccines’ accelerated development, as well as Trump’s invocation of federal liability protections for vaccine manufacturers.

Following COVID’s outbreak in the United States, Trump latched onto the notion of delivering a vaccine in record time as his way of conquering the virus. But Malone suggests the impatience at the heart of Operation Warp Speed is ultimately responsible for the COVID vaccines turning out to be another problem rather than a solution.

“We know from the Cell paper last January that both the synthetic mRNA that is not really mRNA lasts for at least 60 days, as does the spike protein produced from that mRNA, so the ‘drug’ is still present for at least two months after dose 2,” Malone wrote. “Probably would be much better if the FDA insisted that the follow up for SAE [serious adverse events] were longer than one month. But they were in a rush because Trump’s Chief of Staff was telling them to get it done. So there it is. Cause and effect.”

Millions of Americans remain hesitant to take the COVID-19 shots based on information such as that obtained from Pfizer, as well as data from the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS).

In March, it was found that 11,289 cases of pericarditis/myocarditis after COVID vaccination were reported to VAERS database between January 1 and February 25, which is already 47% of the 24,177 reports for the same submitted in all of 2021.

COVID shot defenders claim that VAERS offers an exaggerated view of a vaccine’s potential risks, as anyone can submit a report without vetting it, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention researchers have acknowledged “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

Further, a 2010 report submitted to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS’s) Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) warned that VAERS caught “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events.” On the problem of under-reporting, the VAERS website offers only that “more serious and unexpected medical events are probably more likely to be reported than minor ones” (emphasis added).

Last year, Project Veritas shed light on some of the reasons for such under-reporting with undercover video from inside Phoenix Indian Medical Center, a facility run under HHS’s Indian Health Service program, in which medical professionals attest to seeing adverse reactions far more frequently than the impression given by the mainstream media.

In the footage, emergency room physician Dr. Maria Gonzales laments that myocarditis cases go unreported “because they want to shove it under the mat,” and nurse Deanna Paris attests to seeing “a lot” of people who “got sick from the side effects” of the COVID shots, but “nobody” is reporting them to VAERS “because it takes over a half hour to write the damn thing.”

In May 2021, Kaiser Health News acknowledged experts’ concerns about “gaps” in federal monitoring of the COVID vaccines. While the government currently relies on a “hodgepodge” of sources for safety data, the report explained, the quoted experts called for a more “robust ‘active’ surveillance system [that] can search large volumes of patient care records to compare rates of adverse events in people who received vaccines with those who didn’t.”

