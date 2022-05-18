Dr. Robert Malone leads thousands of scientists in calling for a total end to ‘orchestrated’ COVID crisis 

The group of 17,000 medical professionals called for an end to COVID ‘genetic therapy injections,’ the restoration of medical freedom, and accountability for ‘crimes against humanity.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A group of 17,000 physicians and medical scientists led by Dr. Robert Malone has issued a declaration affirming that “the [COVID] state of medical emergency must be lifted, scientific integrity restored, and crimes against humanity addressed.”

This Global Covid Summit is identified on its website as “the product of an international alliance of doctors and scientists, committed to speaking truth to power about Covid pandemic research and treatment.”

Presented by the group in a May 11 press conference, this comprehensive, brief, and candid declaration condemns “the disastrous COVID-19 public health policies” that have resulted from “a corrupt medical alliance of pharmaceutical, insurance, and healthcare institutions, along with the financial trusts which control them.” This alliance has been “protected and supported by a parallel alliance of big tech, media, academics and government agencies who profited from this orchestrated catastrophe.”

Furthermore, this corrupt alliance has “compromised the integrity of our most prestigious medical societies” creating “an illusion of scientific consensus by substituting truth with propaganda.” It advances “unscientific claims by censoring data and intimidating and firing doctors and scientists for simply publishing actual clinical results or treating their patients with proven, life-saving medicine,” it states.

The declaration goes on to lament the “catastrophic” results inflicted upon the health and lives of innocent people due to the withholding of “critical and time-sensitive treatments” and the imposition of “coerced genetic therapy injections, which are neither safe nor effective.”

The recipients of experimental COVID-19 gene therapy “quasi-vaccines” have also been denied “the fundamental human right” of “true informed consent” as they have been “blocked from obtaining the information necessary to understand risks and benefits of vaccines, and their alternatives,” it declares.

The medical professionals blamed the enormous damages imposed by forced lockdowns on the “leadership of this alliance” which expressed in the book COVID-19: The Great Reset their clear intention “to leverage COVID-19 as an ‘opportunity’ to reset our entire global society, culture, political structures, and economy.”

COVID-19: The Great Reset was written by Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret and published in 2020.

Though the Summit coalition already comprises 17,000 physicians and medical scientists, they state that this group still represents a much larger community of medical professionals who refuse to compromise their Hippocratic Oath to defend the authentic health interests of their patients.

Thus, the Global Summit asserts its mission “to end this orchestrated crisis, which has been illegitimately imposed on the world, and to formally declare that the actions of this corrupt alliance constitute nothing less than crimes against humanity” (emphasis in original).

Expressing the necessity to restore freedom of speech in their profession, along with patient autonomy and the “sacred doctor-patient relationship,” they report having come to a consensus on ten foundational principles (below) which demand the immediate termination of all states of emergency and vaccine mandates.

These principles also demand support be provided for patients impacted by vaccine injuries and death and call for COVID vaccine manufacturers to be “immediately indicted for fraud” and other government and medical agencies to be “held accountable” for their actions.

Expert physicians and medical scientists elaborated on each principle during their hour-long press conference.

The entire statement follows:

Declaration IV – Restore Scientific Integrity A Joint Statement, representing 17,000 Physicians and Medical Scientists to end the National Emergency, Restore Scientific Integrity, and Address Crimes Against Humanity. 17,000 physicians and medical scientists declare that the state of medical emergency must be lifted, scientific integrity restored, and crimes against humanity addressed. We, the physicians and medical scientists of the world, united through our loyalty to the Hippocratic Oath, recognize that the disastrous COVID-19 public health policies imposed on doctors and our patients are the culmination of a corrupt medical alliance of pharmaceutical, insurance, and healthcare institutions, along with the financial trusts which control them. They have infiltrated our medical system at every level and are protected and supported by a parallel alliance of big tech, media, academics and government agencies who profited from this orchestrated catastrophe. This corrupt alliance has compromised the integrity of our most prestigious medical societies to which we belong, generating an illusion of scientific consensus by substituting truth with propaganda. This alliance continues to advance unscientific claims by censoring data and intimidating and firing doctors and scientists for simply publishing actual clinical results or treating their patients with proven, life-saving medicine. These catastrophic decisions came at the expense of the innocent, who are forced to suffer health damage and death caused by intentionally withholding critical and time-sensitive treatments, or as a result of coerced genetic therapy injections, which are neither safe nor effective. The medical community has denied patients the fundamental human right to provide true informed consent for the experimental COVID-19 injections. Our patients are also blocked from obtaining the information necessary to understand risks and benefits of vaccines, and their alternatives, due to widespread censorship and propaganda spread by governments, public health officials and media. Patients continue to be subjected to forced lockdowns which harm their health, careers and children’s education, and damage social and family bonds critical to civil society. This is not a coincidence. In the book entitled “COVID-19: The Great Reset”, leadership of this alliance has clearly stated their intention is to leverage COVID-19 as an “opportunity” to reset our entire global society, culture, political structures, and economy. Our 17,000 Global COVID Summit physicians and medical scientists represent a much larger, enlightened global medical community who refuse to be compromised, and are united and willing to risk the wrath of the corrupt medical alliance to defend the health of their patients. The mission of the Global COVID Summit is to end this orchestrated crisis, which has been illegitimately imposed on the world, and to formally declare that the actions of this corrupt alliance constitute nothing less than crimes against humanity. We must restore the people’s trust in medicine, which begins with free and open dialogue between physicians and medical scientists. We must restore medical rights and patient autonomy. This includes the foundational principle of the sacred doctor-patient relationship. The social need for this is decades overdue, and therefore, we the physicians of the world are compelled to take action. After two years of scientific research, millions of patients treated, hundreds of clinical trials performed and scientific data shared, we have demonstrated and documented our success in understanding and combating COVID-19. In considering the risks versus benefits of major policy decisions, our Global COVID Summit of 17,000 physicians and medical scientists from all over the world have reached consensus on the following foundational principles: We declare and the data confirm that the COVID-19 experimental genetic therapy injections must end. We declare doctors should not be blocked from providing life-saving medical treatment. We declare the state of national emergency, which facilitates corruption and extends the pandemic, should be immediately terminated. We declare medical privacy should never again be violated, and all travel and social restrictions must cease. We declare masks are not and have never been effective protection against an airborne respiratory virus in the community setting. We declare funding and research must be established for vaccination damage, death and suffering. We declare no opportunity should be denied, including education, career, military service or medical treatment, over unwillingness to take an injection. We declare that first amendment violations and medical censorship by government, technology and media companies should cease, and the Bill of Rights be upheld. We declare that Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech, Janssen, Astra Zeneca, and their enablers, withheld and willfully omitted safety and effectiveness information from patients and physicians, and should be immediately indicted for fraud. We declare government and medical agencies must be held accountable. You can watch the full video below and DISCUSS with doctors and supporters here. If you have trouble seeing the video, here’s an alternate link.

