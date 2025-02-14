Dr. Robert Malone: Trump admin holding high-level discussions of bird flu mRNA vaccine push

Given that the the Biden administration recently awarded Moderna $590 million to develop a bird flu shot, a forthcoming push of such a ‘vaccine’ by the Trump admin would only continue this policy.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dr. Robert Malone, a virologist and pioneer-turned-critic of mRNA technology, has announced that President Donald Trump’s administration is currently having high-level discussions about rolling out bird flu mRNA “vaccines.”

“I was just told by a reliable source that there are serious discussions going on at the top level of the Trump administration about pushing mRNA vaccines for bird flu,” said Malone on X Thursday evening.

I was just told by a reliable source that there are serious discussions going on at the top level of the Trump administration about pushing mRNA vaccines for bird flu — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) February 14, 2025

Malone pointed out that Dr. Gerald Parker, DVM, who was recently appointed the White House Pandemic czar, is a “big fan” of Peter Hotez, a radical pro-vaccine scientist who has claimed that anti-vaccine activism is a “major killing force globally.”

Parker has collaborated with Hotez on “many podcasts,” and Hotez has even written a forward to one of Parker’s books, noted Malone, referring to Consequences of COVID-19: A One Health Approach to the Responses, Challenges, and Lessons Learned, published in 2024.

“One Health,” a term used by the World Health Organization (WHO), refers to the idea that human health, animal health, and the environment are all interconnected and therefore require holistic solutions to “global health security” and disease control. It is one of Parker’s specialties: He formerly served as an associate dean for Global One Health at Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Dr. Joseph Mercola has warned that under the One Health agenda, the WHO, and/or governments would have the ability to control a wide range of aspects of human life, from diet, to agriculture and livestock farming, to the movement of populations.

Dr. Meryl Nass has further explained: “They can close borders. The WHO directors-general could basically take control of anything. If they say, ‘Oh, people are getting [disease] from animals,’ they can stop contact with animals, stop you eating chicken or whatever, because One Health has taken jurisdiction over ecosystems.”

The pharmaceutical giant Moderna has already been awarded hundreds of millions of dollars by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under the Biden administration to develop mRNA bird flu “vaccines,” with the last payment award of $590 million announced last month.

The abysmal track record of mRNA injections – both before and after coming to market – raises safety questions about the planned mRNA bird flu shot. Before the COVID outbreak, not one Moderna mRNA treatment had been brought to market since 2013, when it signed an agreement to develop and commercialize mRNA therapeutic treatments.

StatNews noted in 2016 that mRNA-based treatments are “highly risky,” and that “[b]ig pharma companies had tried similar work and abandoned it because it’s exceedingly hard to get RNA into cells without triggering nasty side effects.”

“Novartis abandoned the related realm of RNA interference over concerns about toxicity, as did Merck and Roche,” StatNews continued.

Whether because of these “nasty side effects” or for other reasons, such as the antigens (spike proteins) created by mRNA, the COVID shots went on to take a devastating toll on human health and lives. In the U.S. alone, the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which has previously been estimated to account for only 1 percent of vaccine injuries, now has tallied 38,264 deaths due to the COVID shots, and a total of 1,658,330 COVID shot-induced adverse events.

In June 2024, ​​the World Health Organization (WHO) said that a new strain of bird flu detected in humans for the first time had a “potential for high public health impact.” They logged the death of a 59-year-old man in Mexico with “multiple underlying conditions” as a “confirmed fatal case of human infection with avian influenza A(H5N2) virus,” despite the fact that Mexico’s health ministry said the death was due to underlying conditions that led to septic shock, Reuters reported.

Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the most highly published cardiologists in history, pointed to gain-of-function research as a likely explanation for a “jump” of bird flu from animals to humans, alluding to the fact that it has long historically only been detected in animals. He called for a shutdown of U.S. gain-of-function labs and warned that animal culling and bird flu vaccines would only create “more resistant strains.”

Dr. Joseph Mercola also pointed out in 2022 that Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci have spent years funding research to “develop a bird flu pathogen capable of infecting humans,” as Alexis Baden-Mayer showed in an article published last year. Some of this gain-of-function research has taken place in U.S. Department of Defense-funded biolabs in Ukraine.

Mercola noted that Christian Westbrook (the “Ice Age Farmer”) detailed in one video Gates’ funding of Dr. Yoshihiro Kawaoka in Wisconsin to identify mutations in various bird flu strains that could have pandemic potential. Fauci has also funded Kawaoka’s work since 1990.

“In one experiment, Kawaoka mixed bird flu virus with the Spanish flu virus, resulting in a highly lethal respiratory virus with human transmission capability. Kawaoka has also played around with mixtures of H5N1 and the 2009 H1N1 (swine flu) virus, creating an airborne hybrid capable of completely evading the human immune system, effectively rendering humans defenseless against it,” Mercola explained.

Such funding of gain-of-function bird flu research is especially significant considering that people like Dr. Robert Redfield, former director for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have for years warned of a dangerous impending bird flu that will devastate humans despite the fact that it has historically been detected only in animals.

In a March 30, 2022, CenterPoint interview, Redfield stated, “I believe the great pandemic is still in the future, and that’s going to be a bird flu pandemic for man. It’s going to have significant mortality in the 10 to 50% range. It’s going to be trouble.”

Remarkably, Dr. Michael Gregor, a scientist and vegan who once testified on behalf of Oprah Winfrey in her “meat defamation” trial, has repeatedly claimed that chicken farms will trigger an apocalyptic virus that will threaten half of humankind. In 2006, he published a book called Bird Flu: A Virus of Our Own Hatching, in which he asserts that “leading public health authorities now predict as inevitable a pandemic of influenza, triggered by bird flu and expected to lead to millions of deaths around the globe.”

Accordingly, Westbrook “suspects a weaponized bird flu may be released to usher in The Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution, which include the elimination of traditional farming and meat consumption in favor of patented, lab-created ‘foods,’” Mercola noted. In Westbrook’s words, this would be a “a controlled demolition of the protein supply.”

LifeSiteNews contacted the HHS to confirm that the Trump administration is discussing the dissemination of bird flu mRNA shots, but has not received a response as of publishing.

Share











