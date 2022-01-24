Dr. Robert Malone warns parents about COVID vaccines for children at ‘Defeat the Mandates’ rally in DC

'These genetic vaccines can damage your children. They may damage their brains, their heart, their immune system, and their ability to have children in the future. Many of these damages cannot be repaired.'

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) – mRNA pioneer Dr. Robert Malone unloaded on the failures of the COVID jabs and dangers of vaccinating children while speaking at the Washington, D.C. Defeat the Mandates march on Sunday.

Several thousand people attended an anti-vaccine mandate demonstration in the nation’s capital, showing their support for medical freedom and bodily autonomy in the face of vaccine mandates from employers and government agencies.

LifeSiteNews was on the scene and captured reactions from the crowd.

Malone called into question the safety profile of the vaccines, saying there are notable effects in children and “both physical death and damage and death of our children,” are occurring.

“Those that are parents, (who) are going to be parents, it is ultimately your responsibility to protect your children if they’re harmed. If they’re harmed by these genetic vaccines, you are the one that will have to take care of them. And you will carry the burden for the rest of your life.”

He added, “These genetic vaccines can damage your children. They may damage their brains, their heart, their immune system, and their ability to have children in the future. Many of these damages cannot be repaired. So I beg you, please get informed about the possible risks that your children may be damaged by these experimental medical products.”

Among the keynote speakers were Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Paul Elias Alexander, and Dr. Malone.

After an introductory speech by Dr. McCullough, who stated that “the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths [related to COVID-19] that occurred in this country could have been prevented” if early treatment options were employed, Dr. Malone took to the podium.

“St. Augustine, the doctor of the Roman Catholic Church, famously said the truth is like a lion, you don’t have to defend it. Let it loose, it will defend itself,” he said at the outset of his speech as he spoke of notable men of history who have stood for intellectual truth.

These are my truths and I believe they’re self-evident,” he continued. “We should not have politicized the public health response to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID 19.”

He said the “science is settled” on the effectiveness of the abortion-tainted COVID jabs, and “they’re not working.” Despite high numbers of vaccination in the Washington, D.C. area, the region boasted the highest COVID infection rate in the United States in December.

Coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likelyto carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

“Whether they made sense for protecting our elderly and frail from the original virus is irrelevant,” he said, “ … even if every man, woman and child in the United States were vaccinated, these products cannot achieve herd immunity and stop COVID.”

Kennedy echoed similar sentiments in his speech, saying “children have a statistically zero risk [from COVID],” yet “the press was manipulating” by telling all Americans that everyone faces “the same threat as elderly people.”

As more young people have been vaccinated, reports of young males dying from complications due to the jabs are surfacing.

The push to vaccinate young children comes despite the fact that children face extremely low risk from COVID-19. This combined with the thousands of reports of serious adverse events and deaths following the jabs has led numerous experts to criticize the push to inject children with the experimental shots.

Last summer, researchers with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine found a “mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia” when they “analyze[d] approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020.”

“If there is a risk, there must be a choice,” Malone said to a cheering crowd. “So fight for your children. Do not comply.”

