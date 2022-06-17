Dr. Simone Gold remains committed to medical freedom despite being a victim of ‘selective prosecution’

The founder of America's Frontline Doctors faces a 60-day jail sentence for being present at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

ANALYSIS

(LifeSiteNews) — Yesterday’s report of the draconian sentencing of medical freedom hero Dr. Simone Gold brings into stark relief the reality that the U.S. government/media complex is waging war against sincere law-abiding citizens in a desperate attempt to retain and expand power.

Dr. Gold, the founder of the advocacy group America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in prison for being present during the January 6, 2021, disturbance at the U.S. Capitol.

The former emergency room doctor, who is a graduate of both Chicago Medical School and Stanford University Law School, is also facing 12 months of supervised release and is tagged with $9,500 in fines, a sum that CNN noted is “the largest fine imposed to date among the almost 200 rioters who have been sentenced.”

With many in the enormously large crowd who mostly came to Washington that day to protest what a majority of American voters still judge to be a stolen presidential election, she was swept into the U.S. Capitol, a public building, with thousands of others through doors that were “opened from the inside,” according to an America’s Fronline Doctors press release.

“Like most January 6 defendants, [Gold] is a victim of selective prosecution – the defining feature of corrupted governments,” the statement continues.

“For comparison’s sake, consider that there were hundreds of arrests for violent protests in association with President Trump’s Inauguration in 2017.” The legal authorities “subsequently dropped all of those charges, including charges against people who were actually disrupting Congress from inside the Congressional gallery while Congress was in session,” the release reads.

“With the January 6 arrests, the government has not only not dropped the charges of nonviolent persons in public spaces, such as Dr. Gold, it has aggressively violated defendants’ civil rights at nearly every turn,” the statement observed.

Many such cases have been documented by investigative reporter Julie Kelly, who has called the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) treatment of the January 6 defendants “a political persecution against Trump supporters.” Hundreds of individuals have been arrested and held as “political prisoners” in a dedicated jail under “harsh, almost solitary confinement conditions,” while they are denied bail and the constitutional right of a speedy trial.

For entering the open doors of a public building and peacefully reading a speech she had prepared for that day, Gold was subjected to a violent SWAT team raid at her home, where officers broke down her door and with 12 of them aiming AR 15s at her from a two-foot distance, took her into custody.

Dr. Gold came into national prominence leading a July 2020 “White Coat Summit” press conference on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court with around a dozen physician colleagues where she blasted the authoritarianism of the COVID-19 response. Amid widespread suppression of information challenging the government narrative, the video elicited millions of hits on its first day, resulting in its aggressive suppression from Big Tech corporations.

Since then, tens of thousands of medical professionals have joined their voices to hers. In October 2020, Drs. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard University, Sunetra Gupta of Oxford University, and Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University released the Great Barrington Declaration, which demonstrated the “grave injustice” of government lockdowns. Since that time, this document has been endorsed by more than 62,000 medical practitioners and related health scientists.

In attempting to counter the “the disastrous COVID-19 public health policies” that resulted from corrupt government officials and medical authorities, a group of over 17,000 physicians and medical scientists formed the Global Covid Summit (GCS). Led by Dr. Robert Malone, the GCS issued a declaration in May asserting “the [COVID] state of medical emergency must be lifted, scientific integrity restored, and crimes against humanity addressed.”

Of the 10 points in the statement, the GCS emphasized, “We declare that first amendment violations and medical censorship by government, technology and media companies should cease, and the Bill of Rights be upheld.”

Dr. Gold echoed these sentiments in a Thursday email to supporters, writing, “For over two years now, We the People have been under attack. Our Constitutional rights have been chipped away. The First Amendment has been annihilated. Before 2020, we could have never imagined the government of our democracy stripping away our rights as it has. We have watched the Orwellian scene from a corrupt government unfold before our eyes.”

“We have been shadow banned, censored, threatened, and arrested for speaking the truth,” she wrote. Addressing the dynamic of her selective prosecution, she wrote, “I am being legally attacked for speaking the truth about COVID-19 and vaccines.”

“I remain committed to activism for physicians’ free speech,” she affirmed. “As George Washington said, ‘If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.’”

For the time being, Dr. Gold remains slated to be a special guest at the LifeSite 25 Year Anniversary Gala on August 17 in Naples, Florida.

