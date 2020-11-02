Dr. Taylor Marshall leads prayer, quotes Archbishop Viganò at Trump rally

PENNSYLVANIA, November 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Popular author and Catholics for Trump advisory board member Dr. Taylor Marshall quoted Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s recent open letter to President Donald Trump before leading an unapologetically Catholic prayer to kick off Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

“As a Catholic and as a Christian, I stand before you today supporting the most pro-life president in the history of America – and his name is President Donald J. Trump!” Dr. Marshall said, raising his fist in the air to rapturous applause.

“I’m an author, a professor, but most importantly I am a father of eight beautiful children, and for their sake, I pray that we can make America great again on November third!”

Before beginning his prayer with the sign of the cross in Latin, Dr. Marshall quoted this excerpt from Archbishop Vigano’s letter:

Mr. President, you are well aware that, in this crucial hour, the United States of America is considered the defending wall against which the war declared by the advocates of globalism has been unleashed. Place your trust in the Lord, strengthened by the words of the Apostle Paul: “I can do all things in Him who strengthens me” (Phil 4:13). To be an instrument of Divine Providence is a great responsibility, for which you will certainly receive all the graces of state that you need, since they are being fervently implored for you by the many people who support you with their prayers.

He then led the Trump supporters in the following prayer:

In nomine Patris, et Filio, et Spiritus Sancti. Amen. Heavenly God and Merciful Father. Through the sacred Blood of Our Lord Jesus Christ, we commend and dedicate the United States of America to your Fatherly care. May we dwell secure in the peace that comes from Jesus Christ, Your eternal Son. Look down mercifully upon our nation as we turn to You, as we pray to You, and as we seek Your face. Forgive us our sins and heal our land. Grant us law and order, on earth as it is in Heaven (2 Chron 7:14). Grant to your servant, Donald J. Trump, the President of the United States of America, the gifts of wisdom and fortitude both to know and to accomplish your divine will for our beloved nation. By the miraculous outpouring of the Holy Spirit, perfectly fill our President’s heart with love for truth, the love for justice, and a love for You. By honoring and fearing your Holy Name, may your right hand grant him the victory on November third. We offer this prayer through the Holy Name of Jesus Christ, Our Lord, who liveth and reigneth with Thee and the Holy Ghost, One God. World without end. Amen.

Dr. Marshall recently provided an in-depth analysis on Archbishop Vigano’s letter to President Trump on his YouTube channel.

Earlier this year President Trump quoted Dr. Marshall on Twitter.

My first tweet from @realDonaldTrump: https://t.co/9mx0VG3sfx — Dr Taylor Marshall TRUMP TEXAS �������� (@TaylorRMarshall) July 3, 2020

Taylor Marshall’s prayer at Trump rally in PA. A little Latin, a little Viganò, a lot of faith, hope, and love!! https://t.co/vJUdpSL1LU — Leila Miller (@LeilaMillerLCB) November 1, 2020