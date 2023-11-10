Dr. Trozzi awaits ruling from Ontario physicians after their meeting to discuss stripping his license

'We must have a right to determine the truth ourselves because we can't always trust the government to tell us the truth,' Trozzi's counsel, Michael Alexander, argued.

(LifeSiteNews) — Ontario pro-freedom Dr. Mark Trozzi risks losing his licence for exposing the truth of the COVID ‘pandemic’ and vaccines.

On November 10, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) Discipline Tribunal met to discuss stripping Dr. Trozzi of his medical licence as he refuses to stop speaking against the dangers of COVID vaccines and the corruption of the medical system.

“I’d love to be wrong about the science,” Trozzi told LifeSiteNews in an exclusive interview. “I can’t tell you how happy I’d be if the injections (…) were safe and effective vaccines, that’d be wonderful. It’d be great. But it’s not true. And power doesn’t change the truth.”

“Persecuting me and all the doctors in the country who insist on the truth of the matters doesn’t change the truth,” he continued.

Trozzi declared that while the tribunal was seeking to punish him for speaking out, he believes that he and other physicians who have spoken out deserve an award, not a penalty.

During the tribunal, Trozzi’s counsel Michael Alexander argued, “We must have a right to determine the truth ourselves because we can’t always trust the government to tell us the truth.”

“Our society gives us the tools to protect ourselves when trust is no longer warranted,” he continued.

CPSO counsel Elisabeth Widner argued that Trozzi deserved to have his licence removed because of the alleged “harmful effects” of his publications on the ‘pandemic’ and vaccines.

However, Alexander pointed out that there is no evidence that Trozzi caused “direct and concrete harm to any of his patients.”

Widner further claimed that keeping Trozzi as part of the college of physicians would undermine public condemned in the profession. She maintained that Trozzi shows “complete lack of insight and a rejection of the college’s authority,” as he continues to spread “misinformation” concerning the COVID situation.

Widner referenced posts on his website that she said “continue the theme that vaccines are unsafe.”

“Dr. Trozzi needs to be removed from the profession to protect the public,” she declared.

Alexander pointed out that Trozzi’s “case is distinguished by the fact that he brought jurisdictive and constitutional issues with the college’s authority.”

“The Charter gives everyone the right to express minority opinions even if they are false and misleading,” he continued.

Alexander pointed out that even the tribunal admitted that punishing minority opinions “creates a chilling effect” on freedom of speech.

He further argued that Trozzi has a right to share his views on his website, as the college did not place restrictions on Trozzi’s publications on his website.

Alexander also explained that Trozzi is “unrefuted” in his reports on COVID and vaccines. He cited several of Trozzi’s findings that revealed the dangers of the vaccine.

However, Widner quickly objected, maintaining that the reports were irrelevant to the case. Trozzi told LifeSiteNews that as far as he can see, the tribunal ignored the 41-page report with 29 scientific references supporting Trozzi’s concerns over COVID vaccines.

Trozzi said he would be “glad to spend another thousand hours studying the science of (…) the genetic sequences and the technology of messenger RNA.”

“I’ll studied the autopsies more, and I’ll study the data and the death statistics and the adverse events. And I could talk to more parents who lost their kids. And I can do more research and report to them,” he continued.

“That’s the only honest thing I can do. They can insist that I take a degree course in genetics if they want to make sure that everything that I learn from all the time with the geneticists working on this was true,” Trozzi declared. “But there’s no solution where we compromise what is true.”

After Alexander and Widner’s arguments, the tribunal concluded. According to Trozzi, the ruling is not expected until December, and there may be a second hearing next week.

Trozzi explained that he had hoped the members of the tribunal would take his case as an opportunity to realize the truth of COVID vaccines, “but they don’t seem to so far have chosen that path.”

Instead, he revealed that the tribunal determined to make an example of him to prevent other doctors from speaking out.

“In the first round of this abuse, most of the doctors were successfully muzzled,” he stated. “But there’s many of us that have spoken up. I’ve been involved in signing, signing documents with like 16,000 international scientists and doctors.”

“They’re making a point to use us to make sure that the other doctors who wouldn’t stand against it before surely won’t,” Trozzi continued, citing cases in Germany where doctors are being sent to prison for writing vaccine exemptions.

“We’re also being used as examples in other ways about how to do the right thing, how not to be a slave to money, still choose truth, and still choose to follow your oaths and follow the golden rule and be kind,” he declared.

As a trauma physician and frontline doctor during the COVID-19 outbreak, Dr. Trozzi studied the ingredients and effects of the jabs for himself and found that they were not safe or effective, as was being widely proclaimed.

He also noticed that the judgment of doctors about COVID and the shots was being compromised by substantial monetary payoffs. For example, he previously told LifeSiteNews that one of his colleagues knows an ear, nose, and throat surgeon in Germany who stopped doing surgery and explained, “I only do the minimum amount of V.A. specialty work to keep my license because I’m making way more money just giving shots during that peak.”

In the interest of protecting not only his own patients but people everywhere, Dr. Trozzi promoted alternative COVID-19 treatments and publicly explained why the COVID shot is “not a vaccine.”

In retaliation, Dr. Trozzi was barred from issuing medical exemptions for COVID-19 shots, masking requirements and testing in 2021, along with Ontario Dr. Rochagne Kilian.

At the time, CPSO said the interim orders were given in accordance with the Regulated Health Professions Act, which allow restrictions on a member’s license if a regulator believes a certain practice “exposes or is likely to expose patients to harm or injury.”

The CPSO has cracked down on numerous physicians who have failed to comply with standard protocol during the COVID outbreak, so much so that Dr. Robert Malone recently spoke out against what he described as the “re-education” of dissident Canadian doctors.

The CPSO has thus far initiated legal action against Trozzi and at least five other doctors who are committed to their Hippocratic Oath responsibilities related to COVID: Mary O’Connor, Rochangé Kilian, Celeste Jean Thirlwell, Patrick Phillips, and Crystal Luchkiw.

Donations, which are the only source of income for him and his family at this time, can be made via Dr. Trozzi’s website, https://drtrozzi.org.

Share











