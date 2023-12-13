Dr. Trozzi’s X account restored after removing post accusing leaders of crimes against humanity

The Canadian doctor's account was suspended because of a post calling for the lawful execution of leaders who had violated the Nuremberg Code by demanding COVID shots.

(LifeSiteNews) — Medical freedom champion Dr. Mark Trozzi had his X account reinstated Sunday after deleting a post of his article “Nooses For Narcissists,” which calls for the lawful hanging of political leaders who violated the Nuremberg Code when they effectively mandated dangerous experimental COVID shots.

X just reinstated my account! Thank you @X @elonmusk — Dr Mark Trozzi (@DrTrozzi) December 11, 2023

The article, which was posted about September 8, specifically called for New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to join his predecessor Jacinda Arden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and others “on route to the gallows for their roles in COVID crimes against humanity.”

Dr. Trozzi argued in a video embedded within his article that both government leaders and non-elected organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) had violated principles of the Nuremberg Code, which describes the limits of permissible medical experimentation on human beings.

Examples of Nuremberg Code violations by political leaders during COVID included imposing experimental mRNA injections on people without voluntary consent, through coercion, as well as failing to enact “proper preparations” to “protect experimental subject[s] against even remote possibilities of injury, disability, or death.”

As an example, Dr. Trozzi also provided video evidence of Hipkins and Arden openly demanding that large segments of the population receive the COVID shots under threat of losing their jobs or being barred from everyday public activities.

“If you want summer, if you want to go to bars and restaurants, get vaccinated,” Arden said in a 2021 announcement highlighted by Dr. Trozzi. “If you want a haircut, get vaccinated. If you want to go to a concert or a festival, get vaccinated. If you want to go to a gym or a sports event, get vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, there will be everyday things you will miss out on.”

Dr. Trozzi juxtaposed such public government statements against a claim by Hipkins that “There was no compulsory vaccination, people made their own choices.”

Regarding his article, the COVID-19 frontline doctor told LifeSiteNews in a Wednesday email, “As you can see I am deeply offended by World Economic Forum (WEF) agents in governments that coerced people into misrepresented and harmful or deadly injections, and who then claim people choose of their free will.”

“I was and continue to call for justice regarding the covid-crimes-against-humanity that killed tens of millions of people, maimed hundreds of millions, destroyed people’s businesses, enriched the perpetrators, and established authoritarian regimes and the suppression of people’s rights,” he added.

He explained to LifeSiteNews that shortly after his X (Twitter) account’s suspension when the article was posted, he wrote to Twitter asking the company, “Please differentiate my call for lawful justice, from inciting unlawful violence.”

He shared a brief video and articles supporting his “Nooses for Narcissists” article, detailing the mass casualties of the shots as well as their ethical violations, requesting that his account be reinstated so that his team could “continue to deliver life saving information on X.”

However, instead of restoring his account, after this message to X, his account was “deleted” “with no explanation or reply” to his letter, explained Dr. Trozzi, noting that at this time, Linda Yaccarino had already taken over Elon Musk’s role as CEO of Twitter.

On Sunday, after noticing that Elon Musk had restored InfoWars founder Alex Jones’ X account, Dr. Trozzi wrote again to Twitter, reaffirming “that I have not, nor do I promote violence, but I do call for justice, and work very hard to protect human life and restore human rights and the genuine rule of law,” he told LifeSiteNews.

“I almost immediately received a notice that my account had been locked and that to unlock it I had to delete the one post of their concern. A few clicks made it simple to delete that Nooses For Narcissists post, and my account was restored,” Dr. Trozzi recounted.

He hopes that the restoration of social media accounts like his signals that “the global predators who manipulate governments and institutions against the people are losing their grip on our necks, and that we might see the restoration of civilization.”

As a trauma physician and frontline doctor during the COVID-19 outbreak, Dr. Trozzi publicly advised against the COVID injections after he studied the ingredients and effects of the jabs for himself and found that they were not safe or effective, as was being widely proclaimed. He also liberally provided medical exemptions to shot mandates in defiance of College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) protocol.

In the interest of protecting not only his own patients but people everywhere, Dr. Trozzi promoted alternative COVID-19 treatments and publicly explained why the COVID shots are not vaccines but in fact are “dangerous genetic experiments.”

In retaliation, Dr. Trozzi was barred from issuing medical exemptions for COVID-19 shots, masking requirements and testing in 2021, along with Ontario doctor Rochagne Kilian.

He now risks losing his license for exposing the truth of the COVID ‘pandemic’ and vaccines.

Share











