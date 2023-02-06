Drag ensemble touring Canada to perform at Alberta high school

The event will be a 'celebration of the resiliency of queer, trans and non-binary folks.'

(LifeSiteNews) – An Alberta high school will host a drag event on Wednesday.

The event, which will take place at Eastglen High School in northeast Edmonton, is part of the “Courage Across Canada Tour” by a troupe of female impersonators. It is meant as a “celebration of the resiliency of queer, trans and non-binary folks.”

The school has defended its participation by stating that the event is optional for students.

“Students interested in attending require parental permission,” the school told reporters from The Western Standard. “Parents of students who attend Eastglen can choose to opt their children out of the presentation.”

“The focus of the presentation is to share the barriers and challenges the presenters have overcome in a student-appropriate context,” the school claimed.

In Alberta, students typically begin high school at age 14.

According to their website, the drag queens intend to visit 10 different communities, hosting “educational” school shows by day and performing at local venues by night.

The tour, sponsored by Canada’s Ministry of Heritage, U.S. Communications, Air Canada, VIA Rail, and various other organizations and venues listed on the tour’s webpage, has met with opposition, and individuals have taken to Twitter and Facebook to express their outrage.

“The Courage Across Canada tour will be at Eastglen School next month & Edmonton Public Schools says the drag queen show is optional for students,” tweeted an outraged Twitter user on February 2. “Why are drag queen shows being held at schools in the first place?”

“Absolute clown world,” tweeted another user.

“Question is: What is this need to push very Adult, very sexual content in front of Children,” asked one Facebook user in the “Let’s Talk Alberta Independence” Facebook group. “I don’t remember any parents EVER coming to school in lingerie and leopard print undies to tell us about or promote their sex life. Do what you want, but keep Adult only sexual things away from Children. They can decide when they are adults. Till then, let them be kids.”

“Get your kids out of the government run schools,” wrote another Facebook user.

The “Courage Across Canada” visit to Eastglen High School is not the only drag event to cause concern in Alberta recently. On January 24, protesters gathered a drag story hour for children hosted at the public library in Grande Prairie. The event was shut down after somebody pulled a fire alarm.

One of the Grande Prairie protesters, Elliot McDavid, told reporters from The Western Standard that he was protesting the event because “God made man and woman and the child should have a chance to find that out on their own.”

“They should be doing child-appropriate activities, and not have these adult-minded issues pushed on them,” he stated.

