Drag queen invited to White House once sang song for 2-year-old at ‘family-friendly’ drag brunch

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The “queer youth” activist drag queen who was invited to the White House for the signing of same-sex “marriage” legislation once gave a spontaneous performance to a two-year-old boy at a “family-friendly” drag brunch, further highlighting the drag movement’s ongoing efforts to blur social standards of age appropriateness.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the so-called Respect for Marriage Act, which repeals the long-standing (but unenforced) Defense of Marriage Act (which recognized marriage as a man-woman union in federal law and protected states’ rights to do the same), forcing every state to recognize any two-person “marriage” of any other state, effectively codifying the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that imposed nationwide recognition of same-sex unions as “marriage.”

Many conservatives fear the bill will add even more legal weight to legal attempts to coerce religious Americans into affirming homosexual unions or participating in same-sex ceremonies. But dozens of Republicans in the House of Representatives and Senate joined Democrats in voting to pass the RMA, which Biden signed outside the White House at an event full of guests.

Among those guests was “non-binary” drag queen, television personality, and failed New York City Council candidate Marti G. Cummings.

Three years ago, a video went viral of Cummings singing the children’s song “Baby Shark” during a “drag brunch” to a small child.

“Footage showed Cummings, donned in a wig, high-heeled boots, and a leotard tightly hugging his genitals, clapping along with the tune, at one point spinning onto a long table and briefly drawing attention to his nether regions,” summarized the Daily Wire’s Ben Zeisloft. “A man who appeared to be the boy’s father was smiling, bouncing the child on his knees, and recording the interaction while grinning from ear to ear.”

“It was just a very quick kind of organic moment during the performance. He was so sweet, and he gave me a dollar,” Cummings said at the time. “Obviously going to like a late-night drag show is not appropriate for a kid, but a family-friendly drag brunch is totally cool.”

In March, Cummings also tweeted in response to a comment about turnout at a gay bar, “The kids are out to sing and suck d!”

Biden invited this drag queen to the White House to attend the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. https://t.co/LNKfn3EeuN pic.twitter.com/89MmPVXuGx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 13, 2022

UPDATE: Marti Cummings, the drag queen who Biden invited to the White House doesn’t want me to see all the drag events with kids. I have it all saved already pic.twitter.com/0jgOadoR6S — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 13, 2022

“I’m a queer, feminist person who uses not just male pronouns but female and non-gendered pronouns. I feel like gender is a social construct and there’s more than one gender, and I don’t really know where I fall in that,” Cummings told Out magazine in 2019. “For a young person who may feel that way, seeing somebody like me running is an opportunity to see themselves, somebody who’s not just cookie cutter but somebody who is different.”

Cummings went on to claim it was important for children as young as 12 to have a “queer role model.”

“I’m 32. So if I’d have been 12 years old and I saw somebody like me in office, it would’ve completely probably changed the trajectory of who I am today,” he said. “That’s what’s so cool about having Danica Roem in Virginia and Andrea Jenkins in Minneapolis because some young 12-year-old is going to go, ‘Oh, I can do that.’ When I was 12 years old, it was not even a vision in my mind that running for office is something that I could do. But it’s people like Danica and Andrea that help people say, ‘Oh, I can do this, I can do this,’ I hope that some 12-year-old kid feels inspired.”

In recent years, drag has emerged as one of LGBT activists’ favored tools for exposing and acclimating children to the concept of gender fluidity, via “family-friendly” drag shows at brunches and community events, and particularly Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH), a series of events in which cross-dressers read books to children, often at public libraries.

DQSH organizers admit that the concept is intended to “captur[e] the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood,” give “kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models” in a space where they “are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions,” and be molded into “bright lights of change in their communities.”

Many of these events have exposed children to sexually charged performances as well as queens who range from x-rated performers in their day jobs to convicted pedophiles and prostitutes.

