Drag queen hosted by Kamala Harris accused of sexually assaulting five people

Darius ‘Shangela’ Pierce, who Kamala Harris invited to speak at an LGBT ‘pride’ event at the vice presidential residence, is accused of getting young men drunk and attempting to rape them.

(LifeSiteNews) — A drag queen recently embraced by Vice President Kamala Harris has been accused of sexual assault and rape by five different people, according to a new report.

In June 2022, Harris hosted a “Pride Month” event at the vice presidential residence, where former RuPaul’s Drag Race participant Darius Pierce (stage name Shangela) was invited to speak. At the time, the media hailed the event as “historic,” with the two posing for selfies and Pierce later thanking Harris “for being an authentic ally” of the LGBT movement.

Now, however, the association has taken on a decidedly more problematic connotation for the Biden administration thanks to a Rolling Stone report published on Monday, which reveals that “four people allege” that Pierce “either sexually assaulted them or attempted to have sex with them when they were too inebriated to consent,” and a “fifth person claims Pierce attempted anal penetration in a bathroom closet despite rejecting his advances.”

The accusers, all between the ages of 18 and 32, say the incidents were prefaced by Pierce drinking alcohol with them for hours on end, from 2012 to 2018 in both the United States and United Kingdom.

Pierce acknowledges having met with four of the accusers on the dates in question, but attorney Andrew Brettler says their allegations are “false and unsupported by any evidence or reliable witness testimony” and said his client “adamantly denies ever engaging in nonconsensual sex.” Pierce claims not to remember the fifth accuser.

It was previously known that an HBO production assistant named Daniel McGarrigle filed a police report and complaint with HBO last year accusing Pierce of rape. HBO eventually determined there was “insufficient evidence” of Pierce’s guilt, and the parties reached a settlement last month.

The Stone story reveals the existence of a second police report by one of the new accusers, a 27-year-old identified only as Helmer who reported the alleged 2017 incident last year, after seeing media coverage of the McGarrigle case. The then-20-year-old Helmer describes Pierce (then 36) getting him drunk, after which he woke up “completely naked on a bed and believed to be at Pierce’s residence,” with no recollection of anything that happened in between.

“[Helmer] asked Pierce what happened last night and why he was naked,” the criminal complaint reads. “Pierce responded with, ‘We had sex, and there was another guy involved that you brought in.’ [Helmer] asked who that other guy was, and Pierce stated he did not know […]’” Helmer said it “took him a few days to realize that he was sexually assaulted,” and by the time he came to the realization, he “believed he did not have enough evidence” to report the incident to authorities. But he told his roommate and the roommate’s boyfriend, both of whom corroborated his story to Rolling Stone.

“Helmer’s police complaint echoed allegations from four other people who spoke to Rolling Stone,” the story adds.

Drag has emerged as one of LGBT activists’ favored tools for exposing and acclimating children to the concepts of gender fluidity and sexual experimentation, via “family-friendly” drag shows at schools and community events, or Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) events in which crossdressers read books to children, often at public libraries. DQSH organizers admit that the concept is intended to give children “unabashedly queer role models,” capture the “gender fluidity of childhood,” teach children to “defy rigid gender restrictions,” and mold them into “bright lights of change in their communities.”

Many of these events have exposed children to sexually explicit performances and drag queens who range from X-rated performers in their day jobs to convicted pedophiles and prostitutes, as well as materials promoting sexual promiscuity, including distributing condoms.

Nevertheless, Harris and the Biden administration have given uncompromising support to all major aspects of the LGBT movement, including reopening the military to recruits afflicted with gender dysphoria, promoting gender ideology within the military (including “diversity” and drag events on military bases), holding White House events to “affirm transgender kids,” condemning state laws against underage transitions as “close to sinful,” promoting underage “transitions” (potentially at taxpayer expense) as a “best practice,” and trying to force federally funded schools to let males into female athletic competitions and restrooms.

