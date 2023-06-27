Drag queens parade around New York City chanting, ‘We’re coming for your children’

Members of the anti-Catholic hate group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence could be seen among the vulgar marchers.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — At New York City’s drag queen parade celebrating “pride month,” LGBTQ activists were heard chanting, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.”

The parade of sexual perverts who prey on children marched through New York City’s Tompkins Square Park on June 23, beginning the city’s so-called “Pride Weekend” to mark the anniversary of the pro-homosexual 1969 Stonewall Riots. The march went through NYC’s East Village, ending at the Stonewall Inn, where the riots took place.

Video shared on social media showed obscenity and nudity on the part of marchers. Outraged at the event, conservative voices responded on Twitter, condemning the aggressive agenda of sexual predation that now flauntingly stands front and center of the “drag queen” phenomenon.

“This movement grooms minors to have mastectomies and castration and fuels a multibillion-dollar medical child abuse industry. Pass the Protect Children’s Innocence Act. Let kids be kids,” Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia posted on Twitter in response to the clip. (Warning: The clip includes a topless woman).

“This is what EVIL looks like … ” conservative podcaster Graham Allen wrote.

Members of the anti-Catholic hate group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence could be seen throughout the drag queen parade. The vulgar group of transexuals blasphemously mocked religious sisters who dedicate their life to God and the service of the needy as well as the Blessed Virgin Mary and Our Lord Jesus Christ, desecrating the crucifix in the most-vile manner imaginable. On June 16, they were honored by the Los Angeles Dodgers despite the strong objection of the team’s Christian fans.

In protest of the event, which took place on the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, to whom the month of June is dedicated for Catholics, thousands of people gathered outside Dodger Stadium for a prayer rally and Eucharistic procession led by Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas. The protest drew far more participants than the ceremony in the stadium, which was nearly empty.

For anyone not yet convinced that the full agenda of the LGBT movement is both blasphemously anti-Christian and an open sexual predation on children, the NYC drag queen parade should set all doubts aside.

