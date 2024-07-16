‘Drug dens’: Poilievre calls out Trudeau’s misleadingly named ‘safe’ injection sites

Pierre Poilievre haș again sounded off on the Trudeau government's 'safe' injection sites and other drug measures, policies which have been followed by an uptick in drug overdoses wherever implemented.

MONTREAL (LifeSiteNews) — Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has condemned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government and the mainstream media for concealing the failure of federally-subsidized “safe” injection sites for hard drug use.

During a July 12 press conference in Montreal, Quebec, Poilievre slammed politicians and mainstream media alike for masking the failure of the Trudeau government-led “supervised injection sites,” pointing out the misleading nature of the term “safe” often used when discussing these facilities, which allow addicts to abuse themselves by injecting deadly narcotics such as heroin.

“I know wacko politicians in the Liberals and the NDP [New Democratic Party] and their supporters in the media want to make it sound like there’s a constitutional obligation that we allow these drug dens anywhere they want to go up,” said Poilievre. “That is not true. That is the opposite of true.”

Poilievre’s remarks were delivered in a kindergarten playground near Montreal’s first federally-subsidized injection site that opened on April 15.

Poilievre promised that “there will not be a single taxpayer dollar from a Poilievre government going to drug dens.”

“Every single penny will go to treatment and recovery services to bring our loved ones home drug-free,” he added.

Poilievre further called out mainstream media reporters for repeating Trudeau’s claim that the drug sites are “safe” or “supervised.”

“What will you do around safe injection sites across the country?” Globe & Mail reporter Eric Andrew-Gee questioned.

“They are not safe injection sites, I’m sorry,” Poilievre responded, explaining that those terms are “dishonest language.”

“You guys repeat the same language you get from the radical Liberal-NDP activists and bureaucracy,” said Poilievre. “You call them safe. How can they be safe? Do you think it’s safe when a bullet comes flying out of one these sites to kill a mother in Toronto? Do you think that’s safe? Do you think it’s safe to have people using crack and heroin and cocaine next to a playground like this? Do you think that is safe? It’s not safe.”

Poilievre’s mention of the Toronto mother is a reference to the 2023 shooting death of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, a 44-year-old mother of two. Police allege Huebner-Makurat was killed by a stray bullet fired by a man in a drug-related dispute with another man outside of an injection site in the city’s Leslieville neighborhood.

In addition to injection sites, the Trudeau government has also been involved in the distribution of drugs to addicts. In fact, Health Canada recently noted that the Trudeau government has budgeted over $27 million in funding for “safe supply” drug programs that have been linked to increased violence and overdose deaths across Canada.

“Safe supply” is the term used to refer to government-prescribed drugs given to addicts under the assumption that a more controlled batch of narcotics reduces the risk of overdose. Critics of the policy argue that giving addicts drugs only enables their behavior, puts the public at risk, disincentivizes recovery from addiction and has not reduced – and sometimes even increased – overdose deaths when implemented.

The best example of the Trudeau government’s drug policy failures come from the province of British Columbia. Starting in 2023, the Trudeau government decriminalized the possession of up to 2.5 grams of hard drugs without criminal penalty.

Shortly thereafter, record numbers of overdose deaths and similar incidents occurred, leading to the province itself requesting that the Trudeau government recriminalize drugs in public spaces.

Nearly two weeks later, the Trudeau government announced it would “immediately” end the allowance of hard drug use in public, which critics see as tacit admission the policy was a disaster.

The effects of decriminalizing hard drugs have been the source of contention throughout the country, as evidenced in Aaron Gunn’s documentary, Canada is Dying, and in U.K. Telegraph journalist Steven Edginton’s mini-documentary, Canada’s Woke Nightmare: A Warning to the West.

Gunn, who has since become a Conservative Party candidate, previously noted that his film shows clearly the “general societal chaos and explosion of drug use in every major Canadian city” since lax policies were implemented.

“Overdose deaths are up 1,000 percent in the last 10 years,” he said in his film, adding that “every day in Vancouver four people are randomly attacked.”

