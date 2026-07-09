Dubai ends months of restrictions on Catholic churches imposed amid US-Iran war

Catholics in the UAE can once again attend Masses unrstricted after authorities lifted limits imposed during the US-Iran conflict that shuttered churches through Holy Week and Easter.

DUBAI (LifeSiteNews) — Catholic churches in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, have fully reopened after three months of restrictions due to the U.S.-Iran war.

The UAE-based newspaper Khaleej Times reported that Dubai’s two main Catholic Churches, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oud Metha and St. Francis of Assisi Church in Jebel Ali, have fully reopened after authorities had restricted large gatherings due to the ongoing conflict.

Bishop Paolo Martinelli, apostolic vicar of Southern Arabia, announced the news and expressed his joy about the reopening.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the authorities, who have carefully watched over our safety during a particularly delicate time and have now deemed that the moment has come for the full resumption of Christian life in our parish communities,” the bishops wrote.

All churches were ordered by state authorities to suspend in-person services on April 3, 2026, during Holy Week, following the heightened risks of air strikes from Iran due to the Iran-U.S.-Israel war.

All larger gatherings were suspended due to the military attacks on the United Arab Emirates by Iran.

Easter Sunday services were either only livestreamed or canceled entirely.

On April 11, churches were partly reopened under strict conditions, including indoor-only services, mandatory online registration, and age restrictions. Only in early July were all restrictions finally lifted, and normal parish life could continue for the approximately 300,000 Catholics in Dubai.

Overall, there are more than 850,000 Catholics living in the UAE, most of whom are expatriate workers from the Philippines, India, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Africa, South America, and European countries. This amounts to roughly 9 percent of the total population of the majority-Muslim Gulf state.

Martinelli thanked all clergy for maintaining pastoral care during the restrictions and acknowledged the significant sacrifices made by the faithful, “especially dear children,” who had to endure restricted access to Holy Mass.

“I thank you for never failing to offer pastoral care to the people entrusted to you,” the bishop wrote. “I am certain that this witness of faith, obedience, and perseverance will bear fruit in your lives.”

Martinelli told parishioners to “continue maintaining an attitude of respect, consideration, and care for one another, while sincerely following the civil laws.”

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