Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to Democrat’s transgender flag taunt with brilliant comeback

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

February 25, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Two House members are currently locked in a war of words – and hall displays – over a Democrat-backed bill to radically overhaul federal nondiscrimination law to mandate accommodation of homosexuality and transgenderism.

On Wednesday, Democrat Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois tweeted a video of herself erecting a transgender pride flag outside her congressional office, specifically to taunt Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, whose office is across the hall:

Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.”



Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door ����️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dV8FatQFnx — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021

Greene responded with her own video, placing outside her door a sign reading, “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE ‘Trust the Science!’”

Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called "Equality" Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms.



Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door ������ https://t.co/7joKpTh6Dc pic.twitter.com/aBGRSiIF6X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021

Greene quickly came under fire by left-wing critics and their allies for her response, with NeverTrump Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois claiming her defense of biology constitutes “hate,” “evil,” and “garbage.” In a rare break from the social media giant’s pro-transgender record, Faebook briefly took down Newman’s video as “hate speech,” but quickly restored it with apologies.

At issue is the lawmakers’ disagreement over the so-called Equality Act, which President Joe Biden identified as his “top priority” on the campaign trail. The bill is expected to easily pass the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, but faces a difficult battle in the 50-50 Senate, where 60 votes would be needed to send it to Biden’s desk.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The Act would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to include “sex,” “sexual orientation,” and “gender identity” among expressly recognized “non-discrimination” categories in “public accommodations” (the definition of which would be dramatically expanded); and force employers of 15 or more people to recognize their claimed “gender identity,” forbid them from “discriminating” based on “sexual orientation” or “gender identity,” and mandate transgender “access” to sex-specific facilities.

Conservatives argue the bill’s true purpose is not to protect homosexual or gender-confused Americans from actual harm, but to force religious adoption agencies to place children in same-sex homes; force other Americans such as photographers, florists, and bakers to participate in same-sex “weddings”; force employers and businesses to accommodate cross-dressing and sex-change treatments regardless of their own values or policies; and to force women and girls to share sleeping quarters, showers, lockers, and bathrooms with gender-confused males.