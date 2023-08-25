‘Dust off those N95 masks’: CNN hypes ‘rise’ in COVID as most Americans ignore the panic

Vaccine makers’ stock prices are rising as the Biden administration gears up to push more injections this fall.

(LifeSiteNews) – The mainstream media are pushing Americans to prepare themselves for the return of masking.

On August 23, CNN told readers that “experts” advise wearing an N95 mask if they are considered at “high risk” of “serious illness or death” from the highly survivable, typically mild COVID-19 coronavirus.

“If you’re at high risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19, it’s time to dust off those N95 masks and place them snugly over your nose and mouth to protect yourself from a recent uptick of the virus,” CNN’s Sandee LaMotte wrote.

LaMotte’s article quoted cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who suggested President Joe Biden wear a mask in crowds.

“If you’re a caregiver for somebody who is at increased risk of complication following infection, then I think you should also consider putting a mask on in public places,” Reiner added.

The recommendation to mask comes as a number of experts and studies in other countries suggest that wearing a mask is not only inefficient at slowing the spread of COVID-19 but could also have harmful effect on people’s physical and mental health.

A video posted online points out that a human hair can fit through most masks, not to mention the COVID-19 virus.

Mask mandates are back. Here’s a reminder of things that can fit through these sharia face muzzles. DO NOT COMPLY. pic.twitter.com/OlZHHdQNvs — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) August 22, 2023

The CNN article fretted that Americans “don’t appear to be worried enough about the recent rise in cases to change their behavior.”

The reporter seemed surprised that Americans are not wearing masks outside or “at all times,” while “82% haven’t taken a home Covid-19 test in the past week.”

There really can be no doubt that another lockdown is a policy option. It’s hinted at throughout this piece. https://t.co/NxOT5E4HJE — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) August 25, 2023

In a recent analysis, China expert Steven Mosher revealed that he believes an attempt to bring back COVID restrictions and lockdowns would fail in the United States because “Too many Americans are now awake to the danger that the Biden crime family and corrupt Deep State actors pose to the American Republic.”

He warned that lockdowns and restrictions will be “even more ruthless” if they are allowed to return.

Fox News reported August 23 that “The Biden administration’s plans to encourage Americans to get another COVID vaccination later this year resulted in vaccine makers’ stock prices getting a boost during Monday’s trading.”

Meanwhile, Morris Brown College in Atlanta just reimposed a mask mandate on students – allegedly for just “two weeks,” citing “reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center.” Rutgers University also recently doubled down on its COVID jab mandate, warning that students will be disenrolled from the impending semester if they still do not submit to the injections.

The American media are not alone in playing up fear about COVID. Last week, the Canadian Broadcasting Cooperation (CBC) published 18 COVID-related stories in just two days.

RELATED:

Biden admin reportedly planning fall COVID restrictions as media hypes new variant

Share











