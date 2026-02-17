Dutch Cardinal Willem Eijk to celebrate his first public Traditional Latin Mass

The Archbishop of Utrecht will offer a solemn Pontifical Mass in the traditional Roman Rite on March 15 in Oss, marking his first public TLM amid growing interest in the Netherlands.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dutch Cardinal Willem Eijk will celebrate his first public Traditional Latin Mass in March.

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Utrecht in the Netherlands is scheduled to preside over a solemn Pontifical Mass in the traditional Roman Rite at the Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception in Oss on Sunday, March 15.

According to Catholic journalist Diane Montagna, this will be the 72-year-old cardinal’s first time publicly offering the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM).

Eijk has served as archbishop of Utrecht since 2007 and was created a cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012. He previously served as bishop of Groningen-Leeuwarden from 1999 to 2007.

The Dutch cardinal is known as one of the most orthodox prelates in Western Europe. He has consistently defended Church teaching on abortion and euthanasia, as well as marriage and priestly celibacy. He has opposed the “blessing” of same-sex “couples,” as well as giving Holy Communion to the divorced and civilly “remarried.” He has criticized Church leaders, including Pope Francis, for being ambiguous in their teaching on these matters.

The fact that Eijk routinely celebrates the Mass ad orientem has already attracted attention in the Netherlands at times. Addressing liberals who criticized him for the traditional liturgical posture, he said: “I do not celebrate Mass with my back to the people; I say it by turning my face towards Christ … together with the people, we are truly turned towards Christ.”

The Dutch cardinal has stressed the centrality of the Eucharist to the Catholic faith. He wrote in a pastoral reflection: “Through the sacrament of the Eucharist we are united with Jesus; thus, with God Himself and therefore with His infinite love.”

The TLM remains quite rare in the Netherlands. The Latin Mass Directory lists only 12 venues where it is celebrated in the country, home to about 3.4 million Catholics. However, signs point to a growing interest in the traditional form of the Roman Rite, evidenced by the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter (FSSP) recently launching a new apostolate in the archdiocese of Utrecht.

The decision of the most high-ranking prelate in the country to celebrate the TLM is likely a pastoral gesture toward the faithful who attend the traditional form of the Mass and attempt to create liturgical peace in opposition to the late Pope Francis’ restrictive and divisive policies on the traditional Rite.

