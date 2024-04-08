Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson slams woke culture, says he won’t endorse Biden again in 2024

Johnson said about his 2020 endorsement of Joe Biden, ‘am I going to do that again this year? That answer’s no. I'm not going to do that.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Prominent celebrity Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced that he will not be endorsing a presidential candidate this election season, despite having backed Joe Biden in 2020. He also said that wokeness “really bugs” him.

During a sit-down interview with Fox News last week, Johnson, 51, told Will Cain that he will not publicly support Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

It was the “best decision for me at that time” to endorse Biden in 2020, he said, but “am I going to do that again this year? That answer’s no. I’m not going to do that.”

Johnson is known for his many hit movies and for being one of the top performers in the history of the World Wrestling Federation. In recent years, he has founded a tequila company and became co-owner of the U.S.-based United Football League.

Although he failed to provide a particular reason for not backing Biden this time around, he said that his 2020 endorsement “caused an incredible amount of division in our country” and that that “tears me up” because “my goal is to bring this country together.”

In a tweet issued in September of 2020, Johnson remarked that “Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.” The post included a seven-minute-long video of him doing an interview with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Johnson clarified that he is not happy with the current state of America and “cancel culture and woke culture” in particular. “You either succumb and be what other people want you to be, or you go, ‘no, that’s not who I am, I’m going to be myself and I’m going to be real,’” he told Cain.

Snippets of Johnson’s interview aired on left-wing morning show The View. Co-host Joy Behar chastised him for appearing on Fox, which she accused of promoting lies “every day.” Fellow anchor Sunny Hostin claimed that Trump is an “existential threat to democracy” so “if you have a platform, you must be active, you must speak out.”

Johnson, who has been divorced once, is a self-described “centrist,” yet he did not vote in the 2016 election. He fiercely criticized Donald Trump for his response to the death of George Floyd in 2021.

Johnson told Cain that in 2024 he will “keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box. Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for. That is my president and who I will support 100%.”

