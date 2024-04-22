Dylan Mulvaney to speak at Jesuit St. Louis University about his transgender activism

Nominally Catholic St. Louis University is hosting a speech by Dylan Mulvaney, a ‘transgender’ TikTok activist known for his infamous partnership with Bud Light, in contradiction to Church teaching.

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (LifeSiteNews) — Jesuit, “Catholic” St. Louis University (SLU) in Missouri is hosting a speech on Monday evening by the gender-confused influencer Dylan Mulvaney, best known for his disastrous ad partnership with Bud Light.

According to an SLU Groups event page, Mulvaney, a man who identifies as a “woman,” plans to “talk about [his] experiences as a trans actress [sic], activist, and content creator.”

Mulvaney first gained a following as a homosexual TikTok user, and his fame exploded when he began to present himself as a “woman.” In October 2022, he went viral for an interview with Joe Biden in which he asked the president if he thought states have a “right to ban gender-affirming healthcare [transgender mutilation].” Biden replied, “I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that. As a moral question and as a legal question.”

READ: Biden moves to block Texas from restricting transgender procedures for kids

Last year, Anheuser-Busch partnered with Mulvaney, who featured in a marketing campaign for its popular beer Bud Light. The campaign included a video ad in which Mulvaney, dressed like Audrey Hepburn’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” character, shared that he had celebrated his “365th day of womanhood” that month and was delighted to receive Bud Light beers emblazoned with photos of his face.

Days after the company released its ad featuring Mulvaney, Anheuser-Busch lost $4 billion in market value amid widespread boycotts of the brand and was slammed for catering to woke ideology while entirely ignoring the beliefs and values of its customer base.

Alexandra Leung, president of SLU’s College Republicans, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Mulvaney’s message contradicts SLU’s Catholic teachings, but added that her student organization does not plan to protest the event.

“Mulvaney’s comments have been deemed disrespectful and derogatory towards women and to SLU’s central mission,” Leung said in a statement.

READ: Bud Light sales crash 26% as boycott over Dylan Mulvaney partnership rages on

Leung told the Post-Dispatch that the College Republicans attempted to have women’s sports advocate Paula Scanlan speak at the university the day after Mulvaney’s visit to “balance viewpoints” but was told by the school that security could not accommodate the request.

St. Louis University states that its mission “is the pursuit of truth for the greater glory of God and for the service of humanity.”

SLU “is dedicated to leadership in the continuing quest for understanding of God’s creation and for the discovery, dissemination and integration of the values, knowledge and skills required to transform society in the spirit of the Gospels,” according to its mission statement page.

A local transgender activist with St. Louis’ Metro Trans Umbrella Group described the event “a big deal” due to the fact that it will be hosted by a formally Catholic, “Jesuit institution.”

Despite SLU’s claim that its mission is the “pursuit of truth for the greater glory of God,” the university makes no mention of a faith-based mission on its website’s homepage. It also boasts that its graduates are employed at corporations like Anheuser-Busch Companies, which is based in St. Louis, Missouri; Boeing, which has been ripped for valuing woke policies over safety, resulting in a slew of recent accidents including two fatal crashes; and Bayer Corporation, which produces dangerous pharmaceuticals and has misleadingly marketed gene therapy as “vaccines.”

Share











