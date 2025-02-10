Eagles coach and MVP give glory to God for Super Bowl LIX victory

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach, quarterback, and cornerback all praised God following their decisive Super Bowl victory.

PHILADELPHIA (LifeSiteNews) — The head coach and the MVP of the Eagles, this year’s Super Bowl champions, gave the glory of their decisive victory to God in post-game interviews.

Fresh off the heels of his team’s 40-22 win, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told Fox broadcaster Tom Rinaldi, “God’s blessed us very much.” “He gave us all the talents to be able to get here, so first and foremost, thanks to Him. … Thank God, thank you Jesus.”

During the presentation of the Lombardi trophy, Sirianni told Terry Bradshaw, “All glory to God,” Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) reported.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, named the team’s MVP after leading his team’s win on Sunday, praised God upon receiving the Pete Rozelle Trophy.

“God is good. He’s greater than all the highs and the lows,” said Hurts, who went on to give credit to his teammates.

“Personally, I’ve been able to use every experience and learn from it, the good and the bad, using it as fuel to pursue my greatness,” he added.

Hurts echoed comments he made leading up to the Super Bowl game, in which he stressed the importance of God in his life.

“My faith has always been a part of me,” Hurts told Sports Spectrum on February 4. “I’ve always wanted to root myself in that and keep Him in the center of my life and everything that I do. So through the highs and the lows, He’s greater than all of them, and that’s something that I can always acknowledge.”

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay also thanked his “Lord and Savior” in post-game comments to the NFL Network.

Several other players from both the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, their Super Bowl rivals, opened up to CBN Sports before the Super Bowl kicked off on Sunday.

“Kind of each day and especially each game I just say ‘God, use me for your glory,’ and that doesn’t mean winning football games always, but just to be in a position and this platform and knowing it’s by His grace and His providence,” Chiefs Wide Receiver Justin Watson told CBN Sports. “He’s treating me much better than anything I deserve.”

