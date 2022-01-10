‘Early treatment has always worked,’ former frontline COVID nurse tells education board

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (LifeSiteNews) — A nurse who said she worked on the frontlines of COVID care recently spoke out at a school board meeting to oppose a new mask mandate for students and teachers.

But Morgan Wallace also used the opportunity to promote early treatment for COVID instead of vaccination, which she said creates a “time bomb” in some people who take it.

“I worked in the cardiovascular ICU for five years, I was your last line of defense with COVID,” Wallace said at the January 4 meeting of the New Hanover County Board of Education.

Wallace said she won an award from her former employer, the New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC). A since-removed but cached Facebook post from NHRMC congratulated Wallace as the November 2020 Employee of Excellence.

The post said she worked as an “expert cardiac nurse” in the intensive care unit.

NPINO.com, which tracks the licensing of medical professionals, lists her as nurse practitioner who specializes in acute care. Facebook posts linked to her business show she has undergraduate and graduate degrees in nursing and is certified in cardiac care.

“We ran your heart and lungs outside your body with your chest open while you’re bleeding on the floor and what I realized was that patients were needlessly dying because of government’s withheld policies for treating COVID,” Wallace said during her remarks.

The government officials who withheld alternative treatments for COVID are guilty for these deaths, she said. “Everyone who died with COVID should be considered murdered.”

“Early treatment has always been affected,” she said. Wallace left her job at the hospital on “mandate day” and said she now has a private practice treating COVID patients.

Wallace alleges that the “entire staff at the hospital” was jabbed and then contracted COVID. She warned that the vaccine had or will have other physical consequences.

“You have now loaded your body with millions of spike proteins and you are a ticking time bomb for cancer, blood clots and whatever kind of ailment may come up in your body and I’m tired of hearing people go and ask doctors, can they be treated for COVID, and their only option is a vaccine or go home or go into the hospital,” the nurse said.

All of the available American COVID inoculations have been linked to blood clots.

“I will be happy to treat any one of you for COVID prior [to] going to the hospital,” she told those in attendance, because early treatment has “always worked.”

“I chose to walk out and stand up for what is right, so putting these masks on our kids is not going to help nor is vaccination and we all need to realize that it is out the cat is out of the bag,” Wallace said.

LifeSiteNews has an extensive archive of coverage on the reported reactions to the COVID-19 shots.

