Edmonton planning to roll out WEF-style ’15-minute city’ policy this fall

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — The City of Edmonton, Alberta, is seeking to unveil a World Economic Forum-styled “15-minute city” policy this fall as part of its “district planning” initiative.

“District plans are key in bringing The City Plan’s ‘Community of Communities’ vision to life by laying the foundation for 15-minute communities,” reads a city email blast obtained by Rebel News.

“This vision is for new and current residents to enjoy more housing, recreation, education and employment opportunities in all of Edmonton’s districts and to have more travel options within and across districts,” the email continued.

Plans for 15-minute communities in Edmonton were first announced last February, but it looks like coming this fall concrete action will begin.

Under the new plan, Edmonton will divide its 400 neighborhoods into 15-minute “districts.” According to the city, the plan is a “necessary tool” given the growing number of residents.

The city says it is currently considering feedback from residents and that the final “district” policy is scheduled to be published in April.

By May, city officials hope to host “meaningful discussions” with residents, and then, after further review by the Edmonton Metropolitan Region Board over the summer, Edmonton will likely approve the new policy in the fall.

The plan comes despite backlash from Albertans who say they don’t want 15-minutes cities in their province.

During the United Conservative Party (UCP) annual meeting in October, members proposed policies opposed to the World Economic Forum’s 15-minute cities and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s energy regulations set to compromise Alberta’s power grid.

However, Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi is a former Liberal MP, a party known for desiring the implementation of WEF plans and regulations.

According to the city’s District Planning, the plan aims to “move Edmonton towards a city where everyone enjoys access to amenities and services within a 15-minute walk, roll or transit ride from their home. Though, districts are not meant to be self-contained. For some households, 15-minute access could mean visiting nearby districts.”

“District Planning is not about restricting movement, monitoring people or tracking an individual’s carbon emissions, and nothing will be put in place to do so,” it assured residents.

The 15-minute city model was conceived by Professor Carlos Moreno and scientists from Chaire ETI at the Sorbonne Business School. It is now being promoted by both the WEF and the United Nations (UN).

On its website, the UN claims the model “has been adopted by several cities around the world as a blueprint for post-COVID-19 recovery.”

While the plan is proposed as a way for residents to shop local, reduce carbon emissions, and live in community, experts have warned that it could restrict the freedom of movement of those who live in the cities.

Analyzing the 15-minute cities concept, LifeSiteNews contributor Kennedy Hall warned the idea is an inversion of the Christian social order, by centering the focus of society not around God, but around man.

