Eduardo Bolsonaro, canceled journalist expose human rights abuses by Brazil’s socialist president

(LifeSiteNews) — The son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is touring the United States to sound the alarm about current Brazilian leader Lula da Silva’s persecution of his political opponents.

Less than two weeks ago, Eduardo Bolsonaro along with canceled journalist Paulo Figueiredo told Tucker Carlson that Brazil is “not a democracy anymore.” On Wednesday, the pair spoke at a press conference on Capitol Hill organized by New Jersey GOP Congressman Chris Smith.

Bolsonaro, who is a member of the Chamber of Deputies, told the media, “I have always warned … about dangers of my country turning into a Cuba or Venezuela with their concentration camps.” He added that “today, unfortunately, I live in my own movie about the gulag … My father is now persecuted and slandered in the most various ways, and as in any tyranny, the limit of the ridiculous no longer exists.”

Jair Bolsonaro temporarily fled to the United States after purportedly losing his reelection bid against Lula 50.9 percent to 49.1 percent in October 2022. Bolsonaro never expressly conceded defeat and even challenged the results by filing a 33-page lawsuit that was tossed out by liberal Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Carlson told Eduardo that he believes it is “pretty clear” the election was “stolen” from his father and that it was “rigged with help from the CIA.”

Ep. 78 The Biden administration helped install a pro-Chinese government in Brazil, which immediately shut down opposition media and began arresting dissidents. Here are two of its victims. pic.twitter.com/U2C7P0K91O — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 29, 2024

Paulo Figueiredo is the grandson of João Figueiredo, Brazil’s leader from 1979 until 1985. Figueiredo currently lives in exile in south Florida after having his passport stripped from him when Lula took over. At the press conference, he explained that not only were his bank accounts “frozen by order of the Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes” but “dozens of (other) journalists are being persecuted (in Brazil)”]as well.

Smith serves as the Chairman of the House Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations Subcommittee. He is set to hold an upcoming hearing on human rights violations in Brazil. He told the media Tuesday that the country is “moving in the direction of anarchy …. where the law is used selectively as an instrument of political power to ‘prosecute’ people as a way of silencing the opposition.”

Many ordinary citizens in Brazil denounced the 2022 race as being fradulent. Hundreds of thousands protested in the streets as a result. Bolsonaro’s father, who is now 68, returned to Brazil in March 2023 to help get conservatives elected, only to have his home raided by federal authorities two months later. He is prohibited from running for office until 2030 for allegedly provoked a riot that occurred at the Brazilian Capitol on January 8, 2023, even though he condemned the event and was not in Brazil at the time. Eduardo, who visited former U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate this week, informed Carlson that he is attempting to overturn that ruling.

