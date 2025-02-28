Eduardo Verástegui offers Divine Mercy Chaplet for Trump at National Catholic Prayer Breakfast

Eduardo Verástegui, Catholic actor and producer of 'Sound of Freedom,' offered a Divine Mercy Chaplet for President Donald Trump, his family, and his Cabinet, among others, at the 2025 National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on Friday morning.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Catholic actor and movie producer Eduardo Verástegui offered a Divine Mercy Chaplet for President Donald Trump, his family, and his Cabinet, among others, at the 2025 National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on Friday morning.

Before leading attendees through the Chaplet, Verástegui offered it for “President Trump and his family, his Cabinet and their families, for Vice President JD Vance and his family,” as well as for Pope Francis, the conversion of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and the conversion of the world, among other intentions.

“Lord, please help us to become saints,” he added.

Verástegui is the producer of the hit movie Sound of Freedom, which is based on real-life events involving child trafficking. He had previously gifted Trump a massive image of Our Lady of Guadalupe at a “Latinos for Trump” event during the 2024 presidential election.

