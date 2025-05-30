Egypt denies reports it is shutting down world’s oldest monastery

(LifeSiteNews) – An Egyptian government statement has called claim that the world’s oldest monastery is being shut down “completely unfounded.”

Reports that Egypt was shutting down Saint Catherine’s Monastery – a Greek Orthodox site at the foot of Mt. Sinai – sparked international outrage.

The controversy erupted after Greek media, including Proto Thema, published claims that the Egyptian judiciary had ruled to confiscate monastery lands, convert the site into a museum, and expel the monks.

The alleged decision was framed as an unprecedented peacetime attack on the Christian heritage of Sinai. “This spiritual lighthouse of Orthodoxy and Hellenism now faces a struggle for actual survival,” said Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens.

Proto Thema also claimed that the monks were “organizing a global campaign to protest the move.”

St. Catherine’s, built by Emperor Justinian in the 6th century, is the world’s oldest continuously operating Christian monastery and stands on the site traditionally identified with Moses and the Burning Bush.

It is ome to some of the most famous and iconic Christian art, including the oldest known icon of Christ Pantocrator. Though now Greek Orthodox, the monastery predates the East–West Schism.

Soon after the report, Egyptian authorities issued a rebuttal denying that any eviction or closure was underway

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the ruling had not altered the monastery’s legal or spiritual status. Rather, it clarified land use agreements and affirmed the monks’ continued rights to the surrounding areas.

According to the government’s statement, the ruling:

Preserves all rights to the monastery, its archaeological sites, cemeteries, and spiritual patrimony

Recognizes the monks’ continued use of nearby contracted sites

Applies only to remote, uninhabited lands lacking documentation

The government urged the press to verify claims before publication and emphasised Egypt’s historic ties with Greece and the Orthodox world.

The conflicting reports drew international attention and prompted swift clarification from Egyptian officials. While the monastery’s status remains unchanged, the episode underscored the sensitivity surrounding Christian sites in the region.

