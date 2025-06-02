Egyptian man accused of ‘targeted terror attack’ on pro-Israel vigil in Colorado

Mohamed Sabry Soliman was in the US illegally. He is facing charges after allegedly injuring eight people at an event calling for the release of Israeli hostages.

(LifeSiteNews) – The Egyptian man arrested and charged in connection with Sunday’s suspected terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, was in the US illegally after overstaying his visa, according to authorities.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, was taken into custody at the scene after allegedly igniting incendiary devices targeting attendees of a “Run for Their Lives” vigil, a weekly event aimed at raising awareness for Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Witnesses reported hearing Soliman shouting slogans such as “Free Palestine” and “We have to end Zionists” while attacking participants. The assault left eight people injured, including one in critical condition, per the FBI.

READ: Pope Leo XIV appeals for end to Gaza ‘hostilities’

Fox News reports Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement sources confirmed that Soliman overstayed a B1/B2 visa.

He had entered the country via the Los Angeles International Airport in August 2022. Though his visa expired in February 2023, records show he remained in the country and filed for asylum. Soliman was initially granted work authorization under the Biden administration.

FBI deputy director Dan Bongino initially announced the attack was being investigated as an act of of “ideologically motivated violence,” though agency director Kash Patel has since referred to it as a potential “targeted terror attack.”

Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn reported that officers responded at 1:26 p.m. local time to a call about a man setting people on fire near the Pearl Street Mall. Law enforcement later expanded the evacuation zone and began inspecting a “vehicle of interest.”

Soliman now faces charges including multiple counts of assault, crimes against elderly victims, and two counts of first-degree murder, though police have not confirmed any fatalities.

The attack has drawn condemnation from state and national officials. Colorado’s pro–LGBT Attorney General Phil Weiser and Governor Jared Polis called it a hate crime and a “heinous act of terror.”

READ: Colorado sued over LGBT law punishing parents for ‘misgendering’ children

The grassroots group Run for Their Lives describes itself as “an apolitical global organization with the sole mission of walking peacefully to raise awareness for the 58 hostages still held in captivity by Hamas in Gaza.”

This is the first reported act of violence against the group, which was founded in October 2023.

Federal agencies, including DHS, FBI, and ICE, continue their investigation. As of Monday, the FBI said eight people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Share











