El Salvador bans gender ideology from being taught in public schools

The education minister instructed that 'all educational material and programming, didactic resources, plans, text and workbooks, administrative documents, websites, learning guides, multimedia objects and other documentation ... do not contain or allude to (gender) ideology.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Children in El Salvador are no longer being exposed to pro-LGBT propaganda, the country’s minister of education confirmed in an X post.

On February 27, José Mauricio Pineda issued a memorandum announcing that “gender ideology” has been removed from public schools, reversing the previous administration’s policies.

“All educational material and programming, didactic resources, plans, text and workbooks, administrative documents, websites, learning guides, multimedia objects and other documentation … do not contain or allude to said ideology,” he wrote, according to La Prensa Gráfica.

Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s 42-year-old nationalist president, won re-election last month in a landslide with over 80% of the vote. His tough-on-crime and anti-woke policies have infuriated Western globalists since he first came to power in June 2019.

Bukele told the Conservative Political Action Convention in Maryland last month that “it is important to get back to God in the schools.” He also said curriculum should not include “gender ideology and all these (other) things.”

Earlier this year, X account “Salvadorans against Gender Ideology” circulated videos revealing “sexual identity” education material for eight graders. In response, Pineda’s office said that “this content has been expelled from guides, books, and other educational materials that were made and disseminated previously.”

Pineda affirmed in another post on February 27 that the ministry “removed every use or trace of gender ideology from public schools.”

According to the left-wing outfit Human Rights Watch, the El Salvadoran government established a department for “sexual diversity” in the Secretariat of Social Inclusion in 2010. Its purpose was to indoctrinate social service employees like police officers with left-wing thinking. In June 2019, Bukele dissolved the secretariat and changed the diversity department, earning the scorn of LGBT activists.

Human Rights Watch also reported that in August 2021 members of El Salvador’s parliament blocked a gender identity law that would have given legal protections for gender-confused persons. Similar measures have also been shot down.

Pineda’s memo further instructed teachers to “continue working in order to guarantee a comprehensive education for children and adolescents in the country, without external influences or globalist lobbies that harm the spiritual, moral and civic values that characterize Salvadorans.”

For decades El Salvador has upheld the right to life for the preborn without exceptions. Bukele has defended that policy. In 2021, he also refused to allow euthanasia and “same-sex marriage” to be legalized. In July 2023, he screened hugely successful, anti-child trafficking film Sound of Freedom at the Presidential Theater for more than 1,500 people.

