El Salvador distributes medical packages that include ivermectim to COVID patients and their families

The Latin American nation, led by a pro-life president, is taking care of those who have COVID, their families, and others in high-risk areas.

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (LifeSiteNews) – The nation of El Salvador, led by pro-life and pro-bitcoin President Nayib Bukele, is handing out COVID medicine packages that contain the controversial but effective treatment ivermectin as well as zinc and other drugs.

The packages are being given to COVID patients, their families and to people in areas of high prevalence of infection.

Each package contains acetaminophen, vitamin C, vitamin D3, zinc, aspirin and ivermectin.

This package is given by El Salvador Government to every COVID patient, their families and in areas of high prevalence of COVID.

The package includes:Acetaminophen 500mg(Panadol,Tylenol, Paracetamol),Vitamin C 500mg, Vitamin D3 2000IU, Zinc 50mg,Aspirin 100mg for clots,IVERMECTIN pic.twitter.com/61JR79wEQf — 🇸🇻 HLE.HOLD 🇸🇻 (@et_hiep) September 16, 2021

Despite pressure from international medical organizations that have sought to suppress ivermectin usage, the Salvadoran Ministry of Health has continued to include the medication, which has proved to be effective in early treatment of COVID in many countries.

One elderly COVID patient from Illinois who spent 22 days on a ventilator was discharged from hospital and made a full recovery after a court order forced the hospital to administer the drug.

Currently, only 50 percent of Salvadoran citizens are fully vaccinated with an abortion-tainted jab, and the country boasts an infection rate of only 12 infections per 100 thousand people, as opposed to 1,662 infections per 100 thousand in the United States, which has a much higher vaccination rate.

