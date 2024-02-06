El Salvador’s pro-life President Nayib Bukele wins re-election in a landslide

Nayib Bukele was decried by foreign media outlets as a 'threat to democracy' after imprisoning 72,000 gang members and drug peddlers. Data indicates that the homicide rate per 100,000 people in El Salvador fell from 53 to less than 3.

(LifeSiteNews) — Nayib Bukele, the pro-life, nationalist president of El Salvador, won his re-election in a landslide Sunday, successfully warding off years of media attacks that labeled him a dictator.

“We, the people of El Salvador, decide how we want to govern ourselves,” Bukele told Western powers during his victory speech. “We want to be your friends, your allies, your partners. What we are not going to be is your lackeys.”

Bukele, 42, first became president of the 6.5-million-person Central American nation in 2019 after winning 53 percent of the electorate. Although the country’s 1983 constitution prohibits re-election, he was allowed to seek another five-year term after judges who were voted in after his party’s sweeping electoral victories in 2021 determined it was permissible.

Bukele is believed to have garnered over 83 percent of the vote this time around, although 30 percent of the total is yet to be tallied. His closest competitor appears to have won less than 8 percent. It is estimated that his Nuevas Ideas party will walk away with an astonishing 58 of 60 seats in the country’s unicameral Legislative Assembly.

Bukele was decried by foreign media outlets as a “threat to democracy” after imprisoning 72,000 gang members and drug peddlers. Data indicates that the homicide rate per 100,000 people from 2018 to 2023 in El Salvador went from 53 to less than 3, lower than any other country in the region.

During his time in office, Bukele has supported several unique policies. In September 2021, cryptocurrency Bitcoin was made legal tender. During COVID, his government distributed ivermectin and encouraged exercise and vitamin intake. He did, however, support a 30-day lockdown and the experimental COVID shot.

Bukele has also added his signature to an anti-human trafficking measure championed by Mexican human rights activist and actor Eduardo Verástegui. In July of 2023, he screened Verástegui’s hugely successful Sound of Freedom film at the Presidential Theater for more than 1,500 people.

RELATED: El Salvador’s president screens ‘Sound of Freedom,’ pledges to fight child trafficking

For decades, El Salvador upheld the right to life for unborn children without exceptions. In 2021, Bukele affirmed his support for that position while also refusing to allow euthanasia and “same-sex marriage” to be legalized.

Following his victory Sunday, Bukele was congratulated by dozens of foreign countries and diplomats, including U.S. Security of State Anthony Blinken. The move is seen as an olive branch to calm tensions as Bukele had criticized the U.S. government on X in 2021 for meddling in other country’s affairs while Joe Biden was holding a “democracy summit” that Bukele had not been invited to.

Bukele’s grandparents emigrated from Palestine to El Salvador in the early part of the 20th century. Approximately 100,000 Palestinians live in El Salvador today. He has been described as a “friend of Israel” by various Israeli media outlets and commentators. He has also visited Jerusalem’s Western Wall. During the early stages of the Israel-Gaza conflict, Bukele posted on X that the “best thing” for Palestinians would be for the “savage beasts” of Hamas to “completely disappear.”

El Salvador experienced a protracted civil war from 1979 until 1992 that involved U.S., Soviet, and Cuban forces. More than 75,000 Salvadorans died over that period. Half of the country’s population today is less than 30 years old. It is approximately the same size as the U.S. state of New Jersey.

RELATED: Why the US Deep State hates El Salvador’s populist president Nayib Bukele

Share











