Elderly pro-lifer assaulted in Baltimore says city is ‘dragging its feet’ in case against attacker

‘They’re not on our side,’ brutally assaulted pro-lifer Mark Crosby said about Baltimore’s justice system, which appears to him to be trying to protect Planned Parenthood and perhaps his assailant.

BALTIMORE (LifeSiteNews) — A man who was previously found guilty of savagely beating two elderly pro-life men, Mark Crosby and Dick Schaefer — ages 73 and 84 at the time of their May 2023 attack outside Planned Parenthood in Baltimore – will be back in court next week to face the most serious charge lodged against him.

Crosby, who spoke at length – sometimes through tears – with LifeSiteNews, indicated that he’s uncertain about the allegiances of the city’s law enforcement, attorney general’s office, and judge, who appear to him to be geared toward protecting Planned Parenthood and perhaps his assailant while demonstrating disinterest in seeking justice in the case.

The now-75-year-old said that while he has continued to prayerfully advocate for life outside Planned Parenthood since the attack, his life has been threatened multiple times, including by a hostile transvestite, yet the police have not launched additional investigations.

“They’re not on our side,” mused Crosby. As further evidence, he noted that during an earlier trial concerning a lesser charge, the judge would not allow Crosby to show his wounded eye to the jury.

Crosby, a Catholic, suggested that the attack should be considered a “hate crime” because his attacker yanked off the crucifix and chain he was wearing around his neck, but the city’s attorney’s office is “dragging its feet on that.”

Video of the attack released by Baltimore Police clearly shows the extreme violence of the heinous crime against Crosby and Schaefer.

The accused, Patrick Brice, then 28 years old, can be seen rushing toward Schaefer, tackling him across a large concrete planter and then to the ground.

When Crosby came to Schaefer’s aid, Brice then knocked Crosby off his feet, sending him crashing onto the brick sidewalk and straddling him while punching him in the face. He then kicked Crosby in the head before walking off.

Crosby said he ended up in a hospital’s shock trauma unit for three days following the attack for treatment of serious injuries to his skull and eye socket as well as his knees and fingers. His right eye was blinded and he suffered a concussion.

In February, a jury convicted Patrick Brice in Baltimore Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment for attacking Schaefer and Crosby.

However, the jury could not reach a verdict on the most serious charge facing Brice: First-degree assault charge for attacking Crosby.

Crosby explained that the reason he’s adamant about getting justice in this case is not for himself, but for the entire pro-life movement. I’m doing it “for those arrested, convicted, and jailed under the FACE Act, and for others who have courageously faced violence while advocating for the lives of the unborn,” he said.

LifeSiteNews conducted a video interview with Crosby and Schaefer outside Baltimore’s Planned Parenthood facility a few days after the unprovoked attack.

Crosby told LifeSiteNews at the time that he and Schaefer were engaged in their pro-life ministry when an unknown man approached, told Crosby to stay in the street, handed his drink to an abortion “escort,” and then charged into Schaefer who had his back to him, causing the pro-life advocate to fall against a planter and hit the ground.

A witness said that the then-as-yet-unidentified suspect previously engaged in a “visibly aggressive conversation” with Schaefer before knocking him to the ground.

Schaefer said that he had been speaking with someone just before he was attacked, but couldn’t be sure of who assaulted him because he had his back turned at the time.

“When I got hit, I didn’t see anybody,” he said.

“He speared the one gentleman over that flowerpot into the window and knocked him out. He was out cold for several minutes,” one witness said, according to WBAL. The outlet noted that “[i]t’s believed the assailant didn’t like Schaefer’s anti-abortion message.”

“I was worried he was going to be thrown up into the plate-glass window, but he went through the planter,” Crosby told Hale. “Dick hit the ground. He kicks Dick, I come over to help. He grabs my medals and yanks them off. He didn’t get to my Rosary.”

Crosby told LifeSiteNews that despite the pain he endured from the attack, “My shedding blood in front of Planned Parenthood for Jesus and the babies” has actually been “a gift to me.” The “millions of babies murdered” at Planned Parenthood over the years “have shed rivers of blood.”

