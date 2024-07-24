‘Election interference’? Secret Service urges Trump to stop scheduling outdoor rallies

The Washington Post is reporting that 'Secret Service officials encouraged Donald Trump's campaign to stop scheduling large outdoor rallies and other outdoor events with big crowds' after the failed assassination attempt against him.

(WND News Center) — The “Deep State,” now using the U.S. Secret Service to attack President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, has warned him to stop doing his trademark campaign event: a large outdoor rally where thousands, even tens of thousands, come to hear him.

The Washington Post said, “Secret Service officials encouraged Donald Trump’s campaign to stop scheduling large outdoor rallies and other outdoor events with big crowds after the assassination attempt on the former president in Butler, Pa., according to people familiar with the matter.”

It was the U.S. Secret Service that failed, in a long list of ways, to provide protection for Trump at that rally, where a 20-year-old sniper climbed on top of a nearby building to take shots at the GOP nominee, nicking his ear.

The attack apparently could have been fatal except that Trump turned his head to look at a chart at the exact second the shot was fired.

The Secret Service’s failures were obvious, as even members of the crowd had seen, and pointed out, the threat before the shooting happened, yet the officers paid by taxpayers to protect Trump failed to take any significant action.

OUTRAGEOUS: Newly surfaced video shows numerous rally-goers pointing out Trump's would-be assassin well before he opened fire pic.twitter.com/weRg5WSUvs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 15, 2024

A report at the Gateway Pundit turned in a blunt assessment: “The Deep State is always trying to stop Trump from holding large rallies. In 2020 Democrats used COVID to restrict the number of people at Trump’s rallies with Marxist ‘social distancing’ guidelines. Now the Secret Service is telling Trump to stop holding his massive outdoor rallies… or else?”

The assessment continued, “Is this a threat? Is the Regime telling Trump to hold smaller rallies indoors or else they’ll make sure the next attacker doesn’t miss?”

In fact, a Senate briefing revealed Secret Service officers had identified the shooter as a suspicious person 10 minutes before Trump took the stage, and the shooter was seen crawling on the nearby roof by rallygoers.

Failed Secret Service chief Kim Cheatle, who quit this week, has offered various excuses, including an officer wasn’t sent to that roof because it was sloping. Another report said officers “secured” the building from inside because it was hot.

A report at The Federalist said, “The same agency that failed to protect former President Donald Trump from a would-be assassin’s bullet is now asking the GOP’s presidential candidate to stop holding large outdoor campaign rallies. The request from the grossly incompetent (at best) federal agency stinks of election interference and sounds a lot like a threat.”

The Post didn’t name its source but added, ““In the aftermath of the shooting, agents from the Secret Service communicated their concerns about large outdoor rallies going forward to Trump campaign advisers, three people familiar with the matter said.”

No word on whether the same request has been given to Kamala Harris.

If I saw this in The Babylon Bee it’d make far more sense. The idea that they’d tell Trump to stop holding rallies is embarrassing—for the Secret Service. pic.twitter.com/NweBibDa20 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 24, 2024

This is a direct threat from the regime to Trump: if he doesn’t stop trying to win, they’ll make sure the next attacker doesn’t miss. We all know what they’re doing. pic.twitter.com/bcnrzIDYTR — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 24, 2024

This is unreal. Secret Service is now asking the Trump campaign to stop doing outdoor rallies. How about you do your f*ing jobs?pic.twitter.com/9WzBHdvDWi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 23, 2024

“This is a direct threat from the regime to Trump: if he doesn’t stop trying to win, they’ll make sure the next attacker doesn’t miss. We all know what they’re doing,” tweeted The Federalist CEO Sean Davis.

The report warned, “Shutting down the outdoor events would smack of election interference, a way to stymie a successful means of campaigning.”

The Secret Service already has been accused of rejecting Trump campaign requests for more security.

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center.

