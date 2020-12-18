Election watchdog group exposes Zuckerberg’s $500M ‘dark money’ scheme to elect Biden

December 18, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – An election-integrity watchdog group released a report on Wednesday detailing a massive multi-million-dollar scheme by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to influence the election process in various states in favor of Joe Biden.

The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society documented over $500 million in grants from Zuckerberg to state and local officials through “a dark money apparatus of 10 nonprofits funded by 5 foundations, they said. Phill Kline, director of the Amistad Project, likened Zuckerberg’s efforts to a “shadow government running our elections,” at a press conference on Wednesday.

Most of the funds went to Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL), a left-wing nonprofit “whose previous annual revenues never exceeded $1.2 million,” the Amistad Project noted.

“This network injected hundreds of millions of dollars into the election, violating state and federal election laws in the process and ensuring an unequal distribution of funding that favored Democratic precincts, depriving voters of both due process and equal protection,” Kline said.

The Amistad Project’s report cited the example of a $100,000 grant to the Mayor of Racine, Wisconsin, linked to a request that he “recruit four other cities… to develop a joint grant request of CTCL.” “This effort results in these cities submitting a “Wisconsin Safe Election Plan” on June 15, 2020 to CTCL and, in turn, receiving $6.3 million to implement the plan,” the election watchdog related.

“The provision of Zuckerberg-CTCL funds allowed these Democrat strongholds to spend roughly $47 per voter, compared to $4 to $7 per voter in traditionally Republican areas of the state,” the report said.

According to the Amistad Project, the collaboration between CTCL and Wisconsin officials also violated federal law, which mandates that “state election plans… be submitted to federal officials and approved.” “These irregularities existed wherever Zuckerberg’s money was granted to local election officials,” the report continued.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Previous analysis conducted by the group found that 99.5% of at least $63.4 million of grants from the CTCL this cycle were earmarked for overwhelmingly Democratic counties and cities.

“Zuckerberg paid for the election judges; he purchased the drop boxes — contrary to state law; he ordered the consolidation of the counting facilities; Zuckerberg paid the local officials who boarded up the windows to the counting room; Zuckerberg money purchased the machines, Dominion and otherwise; and Zuckerberg money was contributed to secretaries of state, like Michigan’s Jocelyn Benson, who has fought transparency in this election,” Kline stated on Wednesday.

Other “high-tech interests” named by the Amistad Project as having substantially interfering in the election include “dark money” and Big Tech-connected groups like Democracy Fund and New Venture Fund.

“We must act now to prevent such privatized elections in the future. The American public deserves transparent and fair elections, not lawless elections directed by powerful private interests,” Kline said.