Elizabeth Warren demands criminal investigation of ‘extremist’ pro-life Supreme Court justices

'I am angry, angry and upset and determined,' Sen. Warren said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A Democrat Senator wants a criminal investigation into pro-life Supreme Court justices

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) implied she wants to see Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh investigated for a potential ruling to reverse Roe v. Wade. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft opinion, but the ruling is not finalized yet.

According to ABC News, Warren said, “What should be investigated and prosecuted is the fact that people who were nominated to the Supreme Court stood up and said they believed in the rule of law and precedent, and then at first opportunity, changed direction by 180 degrees and are going for a full repeal of Roe.”

Justices Alito, Roberts, and Thomas have all had other opportunities to vote to repeal Roe. The Supreme Court could have potentially used June Medical Services v. Russo in 2020, before Barrett joined, to reverse the 1973 decision.

Warren also said she is “angry” about the decision and said it will make it harder for poor and minority women to have abortions.

“I am angry because an extremist United States Supreme Court thinks that they can impose their extremist views on all of the women of this country and they are wrong,” Warren said outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday. “I am angry because we have reached the culmination of what Republicans have been fighting for, angling for decades now, and we are going to fight back.”

“I am angry because of who will pay the price for this,” Warren continued. She said that “wealthy women” won’t “pay the price,” but the “poorest women” and the “young women who have been abused” and “raped” will be harmed. Ninety-nine percent of abortions are for reasons other than rape, according to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute.

“I am here because I am angry,” Warren reiterated. She then called on Congress to pass a law codifying Roe v. Wade. The Senate voted down on February 28 an attempt to codify Roe v. Wade, however.

I am angry because an extremist Supreme Court thinks they can impose their extremist views on all of the women of this country and they are wrong. I have seen the world where abortion is illegal. We’re not going back—not now, not ever. pic.twitter.com/5lE8rCQz5U — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 3, 2022

She repeatedly said she was “angry” after leaving the Supreme Court. “I am angry, angry and upset and determined,” Sen. Warren said.

“This is what, the Republicans have been working towards this day for decades,” the Massachusetts Democrat said. She accused the Republicans of “plotting” to reverse Roe v. Wade.

