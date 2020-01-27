Elizabeth Warren vows to include ‘non-binary’ people in White House Cabinet if she wins

January 27, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has pledged that if she wins the Presidential election, half of all cabinet positions will be filled by not only women, but by ‘non-binary people.’

With the Iowa caucuses set to take place next week, presidential candidate Warren has published a lengthy piece in Medium, detailing her campaign platform.

Titled, “Restoring Integrity & Competence to Government After Trump,” the missive is an attempt to solidify support in the Hawkeye State in the run-up to caucus night, February 3, during which Iowa will be the first state in the union to select a democratic presidential candidate.

Warren declared that her administration will be committed to diversity and inclusion.

“Starting on day one. I will build a Cabinet and senior leadership team that reflects the full diversity of America, including having at least 50% of Cabinet positions filled by women and non binary people.”

She further pledged to “ensure representation of LGBTQ+ people across all levels of government, including in leadership roles.”

In November, Warren declared in a Tweet that “black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy:”

Thank you, @BlackWomxnFor! Black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy and I don’t take this endorsement lightly. I'm committed to fighting alongside you for the big, structural change our country needs. https://t.co/KqWsVoRYMb — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 7, 2019

Warren was responding at the time to an endorsement from the left-wing group Black Womxn For (BWF), which bills itself as “focused on creating intentional meeting spaces for Black Trans Women, Cis women and gender-nonconforming community leaders and activists to talk with each other about the Democratic primary and our impact on 2020 elections.”

“There is one leader who has shown, through action, deed, and word, that a future of economic prosperity, racial justice, gender justice, and social and political equity is possible,” BWF explained. “She is a partner with a deep understanding of how racism and gender discrimination don't just compound income inequality but are actually central to maintaining the status quo.”

Specifically, the group said, it was won over by Warren’s supposed stand against “white supremacy and misogyny,” pledge to consult with various minority and identity groups in policymaking, commitment to an “accountability process” when and if she is found to be insufficiently “woke” as president, and commitment to “fundamentally changing the internal and external face of the federal government by appointing more black women, especially trans and immigrant women, black men, indigenous people, people of color and disabled people.”

Identity-politics pandering is nothing new for the pro-abortion Warren, who has long been derided for her history of falsely claiming Native American ancestry. Since at least July she has taken part in the transgender ritual of displaying her “preferred pronouns” of “she/her” on her Twitter profile, and said in September she was “honored” to fight alongside RuPaul’s DragCon for the LGBT agenda.

At October’s Democrat LGBT town hall, Warren jokingly mocked belief that marriage is specifically about uniting one man and one woman, endorsed taxpayer-funded sex change surgery for prison inmates, and told a confused little girl introduced as a “9-year-old transgender American” that she considers teaching children about homosexuality and “gender identity” to be normal parts of public education.

Warren told a crowd during a campaign stop in December that she intends to signal her solidarity with abortion-on-demand by wearing a pink scarf on inauguration day, should she become the next President of the United States.

Editor’s note: With files from LifeSiteNews’ Calvin Freiburger.