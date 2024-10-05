Elon Musk at Trump rally: ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime’

Elon Musk predicted that if Trump doesn’t win the upcoming presidential election, it will be 'the last' election for America.

(LifeSiteNews) — Business mogul Elon Musk declared during Saturday’s Trump rally that he believes the upcoming U.S. presidential election is “the most important” we will live to see.

“I think this election is the most important election of our lifetime. This is no ordinary election,” said Musk, while alongside Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, the same location where the president nearly lost his life just three months ago.

The X owner praised Trump’s courage amid the assassination attempt, considering it a defining moment. “The true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire,” said Musk.

“America is the home of the brave,” he continued. “There’s no truer test than courage under fire. Who do you want representing America?”

Musk went on to highlight what he believes are some of the most important issues at stake in this coming election.

“The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech. They want to take away your right to bear arms. They want to take away your right to vote effectively,” he said, pointing out that 14 states now do not require voters to show ID.

“Free speech is the bedrock of democracy. If people don’t know what’s going on, if they don’t know the truth, how can you make an informed vote?” he continued.

“That’s why we have the First Amendment,” Musk said, adding that the Second Amendment helps to preserve the rights listed in the First, to cheers from the crowd.

“President Trump must win to preserve the constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America,” Musk declared.

The SpaceX founder went on to implore Americans to register to vote, and text “everyone” they know to ask them to register to vote and “make sure they actually do vote.”

“If they don’t, this will be the last election. That’s my prediction,” warned Musk. “Nothing is more important.”

During Saturday’s rally, the former president highlighted the goals of his hopeful next administration, including sealing the border, deporting illegal immigrants, making the U.S. energy independent, lowering inflation, and cutting taxes so that Americans can again afford the basics of living.

“No tax on tips. No tax on overtime. And no tax on social security for our great seniors. Inflation has killed our seniors…it’s just horrible,” said Trump.

He further pledged to “keep critical race theory and gender insanity out of our schools,” as well as “defend religious liberty,” “secure our elections,” and “keep men out of women’s sports.”

“From the very beginning of this journey, I’ve been on a mission to rescue our country from a failed and very corrupt political establishment,” said Trump.

“In that mission I will never quit, I will never bend, I will never break, I will never yield, not even in the face of death itself.”

